Mohsin Naqvi tells ICC to prepare 'alternate plan' as PAK-AFG-SL tri-series in limbo following military conflict: Report

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Interior Minister of the country, has once again knocked on the International Cricket Council's (ICC) doors, asking the apex body to have “alternate plans” in place as the upcoming Tri-Series featuring Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka hangs in the balance. A military conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan has led to doubts over the participation of the latter in the upcoming tournament, set to be played in November 2025. The tri-series between Pakistan, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in limbo. (Creimas/Asian Cricket Council)

Tensions continue to escalate between Afghanistan and Pakistan after the Taliban forces responded to airstrikes in Kabul. Afghanistan claimed that its forces killed eight Pakistani soldiers, while Pakistani officials alleged that their forces took control of around nineteen Afghan posts along the border.

Speaking of the Tri-Series, the tournament is scheduled to be held from November 17 to 29. Amid the ongoing conflict, Naqvi has asked the ICC to start working on an alternative plan if Afghanistan are to eventually pull out.

"The PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, has asked the International Cricket Council to start working on an alternate plan as he wants the Tri-Series to go ahead," news agency PTI quoted a source as saying.

Before the Tri-Series, Pakistan will also play three T20Is against Sri Lanka from November 11 to 15. Interestingly, the PCB and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) are also in talks to arrange a three-match T20I series in Colombo between January 1 and 10.

If this series is to materialise, then PCB will be at loggerheads with Cricket Australia, which has signed Pakistani players for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Hassan Khan, Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali have all been picked up by BBL franchises. Babar, Rizwan and Shaheen are set to make their first appearances in the T20 league.

Naqvi in the centre of a huge storm

The PCB chair, who is also the head of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), is already in the centre of a huge storm after he seemingly walked off with the Asia Cup 2025 trophy following India's refusal to accept the silverware from him.

The BCCI have already stated that they would be taking the matter up with the ICC. India are yet to receive the Asia Cup title as it is still lying in the ACC headquarters in Dubai.

Naqvi is still adamant on wanting to give away the trophy and he has asked the ACC officials to not leave the office in his absence.

India won the Asia Cup 2025 edition after beating Pakistan by five wickets in the summit clash at the Dubai International Stadium.