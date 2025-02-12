Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pakistan smash their record ODI chase as Rizwan, Salman's tons dismantle SA; first team in 5 years to hunt down 350+

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 12, 2025 11:09 PM IST

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha smashed centuries to steer the side to a record run-chase in the ODI against South Africa.

Salman Ali Agha (134) and Mohammad Rizwan (122*) produced a scintillating performance as Pakistan chased down their highest score in ODI history to reach the tri-series final against South Africa on Wednesday. Pakistan chased down a mammoth 353-run target in Karachi, thanks largely to Rizwan and Salman, who stitched an incredible 260-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, back, is congratulated by teammate Salman Ali Agha celebrates after scoring century during the tri-series ODI (AP)
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, back, is congratulated by teammate Salman Ali Agha celebrates after scoring century during the tri-series ODI (AP)

The foundation was laid early by Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman, who capitalized on the powerplay to race past 50 inside six overs. Their attacking intent ensured the required run rate remained within control, even though South Africa struck back, claiming three quick wickets before the 11-over mark. However, the strong start meant that Pakistan had room to stabilize, and Rizwan, alongside Agha, took full advantage.

The pair approached the chase methodically, ensuring the scoreboard kept ticking while gradually settling in. Rizwan played the anchor, accumulating runs with precision, while Agha brought the fireworks. Once set, both batters unleashed an array of strokes, dispatching boundaries at will. Their mammoth 260-run partnership drained the South African attack, which struggled to find breakthroughs despite multiple attempts.

Ngidi finally ended the stand, but by then, the damage was done. Pakistan had stormed past the toughest phase, and with the target well within reach, they completed a dominant run chase, leaving South Africa with no answers.

A record run-chase

Pakistan broke their record for highest run-chase with the win on Wednesday; their previous-highest chase was 349 against Australia three years ago.

Additionally, Pakistan have become the only team to have successfully chased down a target in surplus of 350 in ODIs across the past five years.

With the win, Pakistan have setup the tri-series final against New Zealand, who had earlier defeated the hosts in the opening match of the series. The tri-series final will be both sides' last match before they head into the Champions Trophy, which begins in Pakistan on February 19.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE, India vs England Live Score and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE, India vs England Live Score and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On