Pakistan smash their record ODI chase as Rizwan, Salman's tons dismantle SA; first team in 5 years to hunt down 350+

Salman Ali Agha (134) and Mohammad Rizwan (122*) produced a scintillating performance as Pakistan chased down their highest score in ODI history to reach the tri-series final against South Africa on Wednesday. Pakistan chased down a mammoth 353-run target in Karachi, thanks largely to Rizwan and Salman, who stitched an incredible 260-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, back, is congratulated by teammate Salman Ali Agha celebrates after scoring century during the tri-series ODI (AP)

The foundation was laid early by Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman, who capitalized on the powerplay to race past 50 inside six overs. Their attacking intent ensured the required run rate remained within control, even though South Africa struck back, claiming three quick wickets before the 11-over mark. However, the strong start meant that Pakistan had room to stabilize, and Rizwan, alongside Agha, took full advantage.

The pair approached the chase methodically, ensuring the scoreboard kept ticking while gradually settling in. Rizwan played the anchor, accumulating runs with precision, while Agha brought the fireworks. Once set, both batters unleashed an array of strokes, dispatching boundaries at will. Their mammoth 260-run partnership drained the South African attack, which struggled to find breakthroughs despite multiple attempts.

Ngidi finally ended the stand, but by then, the damage was done. Pakistan had stormed past the toughest phase, and with the target well within reach, they completed a dominant run chase, leaving South Africa with no answers.

A record run-chase

Pakistan broke their record for highest run-chase with the win on Wednesday; their previous-highest chase was 349 against Australia three years ago.

Additionally, Pakistan have become the only team to have successfully chased down a target in surplus of 350 in ODIs across the past five years.

With the win, Pakistan have setup the tri-series final against New Zealand, who had earlier defeated the hosts in the opening match of the series. The tri-series final will be both sides' last match before they head into the Champions Trophy, which begins in Pakistan on February 19.