Pakistan vs Australia: Shaheen Afridi's 'exquisite' helicopter-shot attempt leaves commentator gobsmacked in viral clip

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, on Monday, made an "exquisite" attempt at executing the famous helicopter shot during the third and final match of the T20I series against Australia at the Bellerive Oval, in Hobart. The sight of Shaheen's shot even left the commentator gobsmacked. Pakistan batsman Shaheen Shah Afridi plays a shot during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between Australia and Pakistan at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on November 18, 2024(AFP)

It happened in the fifth ball of the 16th over, Aaron Hardie's final in the innings, when Shaheen whipped the fuller delivery down the leg side through deep mid-wicket for a boundary as 100 came up for Pakistan, who incurred a major batting collapse in the match.

"That shot was a bit of a helicopter," exclaimed one of the commentators on Fox Cricket. Another said, “He timed that exquisitely. A helicopter finish!”

3-0 whitewash for Pakistan

Following the historic 2-1 win in the ODI series, Pakistan's first in Australia in more than two decades, they failed to carry the momentum in the shortest international format as the hosts steamrolled the visitors to complete a 3-0 series sweep. After a loss in a rain-marred Gabba opener and missing out narrowly on a win in Sydney, Pakistan incurred a humiliating collapse, before being folded for just 117 runs in 18.1 overs.

Opting to bat, Pakistan were cruising at 61-1 in the seventh over before the wheels came off their innings, with Adam Zampa dismissing Haseebullah Khan (24). The rest of the line-up collapsed for just 56 runs. Babar Azam was the only standout batter for the tourists, scoring 41 off 28.

In response, Australia lost both their openers, Matthew Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk, inside four overs, before Marcus Stoinis counter-attacked in spectacular fashion. He smashed five sixes and as many fours in his blistering knock 61 not out off 27 balls as Australia beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the third T20I.

"I think in the middle overs we didn't capitalize the start, we lost too many wickets. Lots of positives, the way some of the players batted and bowled, these youngsters will come good. It's a big achievement for us to win a One Day series here after 22 years, could've done better in the T20 series but we'll come back stronger. They have been amazing," said Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan's stand-in skipper, after the whitewash.