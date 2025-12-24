Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah apologised for controversial remark: Temba Bavuma reminds ‘you don’t forget what is said'

Temba Bavuma was on the receiving end of a controversial remark from the Indian cricket team during the recent two-match Test series, where South Africa won 2-0. During the first Test in Kolkata, the South Africa captain was called 'bauna' by Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant, which refers to his short height. South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma (R) walks past India's Jasprit Bumrah at the end of the first Test match.(AFP)

During the match, Bumrah and Pant discussed going for an LBW appeal and referred to Bavuma's height. Writing in a column for ESPNCricinfo, Bavuma broke his silence on the sledging and revealed that Pant and Bumrah apologised to him.

"I know from my side there was an incident where they said something in their language about me. At the end of the day two senior players, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah, came and apologised. When the apology was made, I was in the dark about what it was about, I hadn’t heard it at the time and I needed to check in with our media manager about it. What happens on the field, stays on the field but you don’t forget what is said. You use it as fuel and motivation, but there are no grudges per se," he wrote.

Temba Bavuma lifts lid on Shukri Conrad controversy

Bavuma also gave his perspective on South Africa coach Shukri Conrad's 'grovel' comment during a press conference ahead of the 2nd Test in Guwahati. Soon, Conrad's comment was compared to ex-England skipper Tony Greig's controversial remarks with racist connotations during a series against West Indies. The Proteas coach apologised later for his words. Bavuma felt that Conrad could have used a ‘better word’.

"Shukri also took some heat for his “grovel” remark. I was put under pressure by the media on that side, asking me to clarify the comments that were made. I thought Shukri was the man best positioned to give context to it all. The first time I heard about it, it had that unsavoury taste to it, but I think it just reminded me how tough and competitive the Test series was and what it meant to certain individuals within the group. Shukri spoke after the ODI series and put that issue to bed. In hindsight, he said he could have chosen a better word and I agree with him," wrote Bavuma.