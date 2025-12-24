Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah apologised for controversial remark: Temba Bavuma reminds ‘you don’t forget what is said'

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Dec 24, 2025 07:50 pm IST

Temba Bavuma opened up on a controversial remark made about him during the first Test match between India and South Africa.

Temba Bavuma was on the receiving end of a controversial remark from the Indian cricket team during the recent two-match Test series, where South Africa won 2-0. During the first Test in Kolkata, the South Africa captain was called 'bauna' by Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant, which refers to his short height.

South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma (R) walks past India's Jasprit Bumrah at the end of the first Test match.(AFP)
South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma (R) walks past India's Jasprit Bumrah at the end of the first Test match.(AFP)

During the match, Bumrah and Pant discussed going for an LBW appeal and referred to Bavuma's height. Writing in a column for ESPNCricinfo, Bavuma broke his silence on the sledging and revealed that Pant and Bumrah apologised to him.

Also Read: England find unlikely ally in Australia great as drinking allegations swirl: ‘I was in Noosa’

"I know from my side there was an incident where they said something in their language about me. At the end of the day two senior players, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah, came and apologised. When the apology was made, I was in the dark about what it was about, I hadn’t heard it at the time and I needed to check in with our media manager about it. What happens on the field, stays on the field but you don’t forget what is said. You use it as fuel and motivation, but there are no grudges per se," he wrote.

Temba Bavuma lifts lid on Shukri Conrad controversy

Bavuma also gave his perspective on South Africa coach Shukri Conrad's 'grovel' comment during a press conference ahead of the 2nd Test in Guwahati. Soon, Conrad's comment was compared to ex-England skipper Tony Greig's controversial remarks with racist connotations during a series against West Indies. The Proteas coach apologised later for his words. Bavuma felt that Conrad could have used a ‘better word’.

"Shukri also took some heat for his “grovel” remark. I was put under pressure by the media on that side, asking me to clarify the comments that were made. I thought Shukri was the man best positioned to give context to it all. The first time I heard about it, it had that unsavoury taste to it, but I think it just reminded me how tough and competitive the Test series was and what it meant to certain individuals within the group. Shukri spoke after the ODI series and put that issue to bed. In hindsight, he said he could have chosen a better word and I agree with him," wrote Bavuma.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule match Today with including Vijay Hazare Trophy Live.
Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule match Today with including Vijay Hazare Trophy Live.
News / Cricket News / Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah apologised for controversial remark: Temba Bavuma reminds ‘you don’t forget what is said'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On