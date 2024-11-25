Pat Cummins ignores Adam Gilchrist's post-match interview for Jasprit Bumrah after India beats Australia: 'Excuse me...'

Adam Gilchrist was kept waiting by Pat Cummins after the Australia captain was immersed in a chat with his Indian counterpart Jasprit Bumrah moments after the hosts lost the series opener of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by 295 runs in Perth on Monday. Australia, who resumed their 2nd innings on 12/3, put up a much braver fight than in the first innings, but it was never enough as the Indian bowlers ran roughshod, bowling them out for 238 in their chase of 534. Jasprit Bumrah (L) in conversation with Pat Cummins(Getty)

After the match, Gilchrist conducted the post-match presentation but was left awkward when his first invitee, Cummins, didn't hear his name getting called out. "I would like to invite the Australian captain Pat Cummins to the presentation area. Pat's in conversation with Jasprit Bumrah at the moment. I might get someone to get him. Excuse me, Pat?" Gilchrist said, before Bumrah reminded Cummins that he was supposed to go up on stage.

When he realised, Cummins sprinted towards the area and reflected on Australia's performance. From having India on the mat after bowling them out for 150 in the first innings, Australia let the game drift away, conceding a 46-run lead and then allowing India to post 487/6. Chasing a daunting target, Australia fell short by quite some distance, giving India their biggest win on Australian soil. It is overall India's second-biggest win over them in terms of run.

Here's what Pat Cummins said

"Fairly disappointing. We thought our prep leading into it was good. Everyone was firing. It's just one of those games.. not much went right. It is what it is. After a loss you want to get back on the horse pretty quickly. But we'll take a couple of days rest and get into Adelaide," Cummins said.

"We didn't give ourselves a chance - a few different facets. Late on Day 1, if we had got through that period, things would've been different on Day 2. There's a lot of experience there (in the batting). This summer it's a sample size of one. There will be plenty of conversations, plenty of time in the nets. Conversations around what we could've done differently."

With a Day 4 finish, India and Australia now embark on a 10-day break before the two teams assemble at the Adelaide Oval for the second Test – a day-night affair with the pink ball – starting December 6. While Cummins will continue to lead Australia, a change in leadership awaits India, with Rohit Sharma set to take back captaincy duties from Bumrah.