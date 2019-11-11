Irfan Pathan, Parvez Rasool meet BCCI president Sourav Ganguly over development of cricket in Jammu and Kashmir

cricket

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 22:23 IST

Sourav Ganguly has assured his full support for development of cricket in Jammu and Kashmir after a delegation comprising regular skipper Parvez Rasool, mentor Irfan Pathan and a senior official met the BCCI president at the headquarters on Monday.

It was learnt that a host of issues with regards to state cricket was discussed with the BCCI president.

“The BCCI president heard their points and has assured full support for the development of cricket in the region. We have requested the BCCI president to provide us with better facilities,” a senior Jammu and Kashmir CA official privy to the development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

It was also learnt that Ganguly was apprised of the current situation and plans of hosting home games in Jammu.

“We expect that the home games of Jammu and Kashmir will once again be played in Jammu. We have a college ground in Jammu and we plan to upgrade and develop the facilities there so that first-class matches can be conducted,” the source added.

The JKCA has gone through crisis in recent times and the official said that they have assured the BCCI boss that the situation will be clear in next one and half months.

Pathan and Rasool however declined to make any comments.

Jammu and Kashmir senior team are currently playing their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy group league games in Surat. Shubham Pundir is leading the side in Rasool’s absence.