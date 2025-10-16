PCB to rethink Mohammad Rizwan as T20I captain? 3 contenders if Salman Agha is sacked

After three defeats against arch-rivals India in a span of 15 days, there are reports that Salman Agha might be sacked as the T20I captain of Pakistan. If the reports are realised, Pakistan will be in search of a perfect candidate for the job. Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Parvez Hossain Emon. (Surjeet Yadav)

Looking at Pakistan’s performance in the recent games and keeping in mind the leadership credentials of different players, here are three suitable players for the role ahead of the T20I World Cup 2026.

Shadab Khan

Reports suggest that Shadab Khan will be handed over the role. In the current scenario, the all-rounder looks like the perfect candidate, too. A senior pro with prior experience in the leadership role, PSL captaincy credentials, and an all-round skillset that stabilised the XI without forcing selection contortions.

Shadab, as a leg-spinner, will be trusted to bowl in the middle overs, and his batting ability makes him a crucial presence in the lower-order. Given this dual role, Shadab Khan sits at the tactical nerve-centre of T20s.

While there are plenty of positives in handing Shadab the role, he needs to peak his rhythm with the ball, improve his batting strike rate to modern standards, and show positive intent given the current condition of the Pakistan line-up.

Shaheen Shah Afridi

A brilliant option lies there for PCB in Shaheen Shah Afridi. He has captained the team previously and also has experience of leading a team to a title, read for Lahore Qalandars in PSL. Being a premium pacer of the team, he shapes the powerplay tactics, and it would not take him much effort to revolve the rest of the bowling attack around him. Besides, in the Asia Cup 2025, Shaheen Afridi showed his batting abilities, giving an indication of his all-round value and importance in strategizing.

Being a bowler, captaincy might take its toll on Afridi. Pace bowling captains might tend to overbowl themselves. So, Afridi needs to be careful and clever about marshaling his sources if he is handed over the role.

Mohammad Rizwan

This might seem like the most improbable name on the list. Mohammad Rizwan is currently not a part of Pakistan’s T20I scheme of things. However, in the recent matches, we have witnessed the frailty of the Pakistan batting, leaving them wanting a stabiliser like Rizwan.

Rizwan is currently the ODI skipper of the team, and bringing him to the helm of T20I would bring clarity in the leadership. Besides being a wicketkeeper, Rizwan would have the advantage of being able to orchestrate the game efficiently from behind the stumps.

Selecting Rizwan as a captain would require a policy U-turn for PCB. However, experience, ability, and credentials speak in favour of this move.