PSL franchise sacks Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood as skipper; chooses David Warner instead

Ahead of the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Karachi Kings sacked Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood as their skipper. The franchise named David Warner as its new leader. The 10th edition of the PSL begins on April 11. Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Karachi Kings sacked Shan Masood as captain(AFP)

Warner was the first pick of Karachi Kings in the PSL Players Draft 2025, held in Lahore on January 13, 2025. Earlier, Warner had gone unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction.

The franchise also thanked Shan Masood, last season’s captain, for his instrumental role in reshaping the team.

Shan Masood’s leadership during the tournament's last edition laid the groundwork for a revitalised Karachi Kings team that blended youth and experience.

“We are thrilled to welcome David Warner to the Karachi Kings family as our new captain. His track record as a leader and match-winner aligns perfectly with our vision for PSL 10. At the same time, we extend our deepest appreciation to Shan Masood for his exceptional contributions last season," Salman Iqbal said in an official statement.

"His efforts were pivotal in building a strong foundation, and we look forward to his continued role as a key player in the squad," he added.

PSL begins April 11

The 10th edition of the T20 tournament will commence on Friday, April 11. The Karachi Kings will begin their campaign on Saturday, April 12, at their home ground, the National Bank Stadium, Karachi, where they will face off against Multan Sultans.

Warner recently led Sydney Thunder to the 2024-25 Big Bash League (BBL) final. The captaincy ban on Warner was lifted last year. Earlier, a ban was imposed on him due to his involvement in the infamous Sandpaper Gate during the Cape Town Test against South Africa in 2018.

It now needs to be seen whether Warner can lead the Karachi Kings well this season. The team has missed the playoffs each of the last three seasons.

Ever since winning the PSL title in 2020, the team hasn't come close to replicating that success.