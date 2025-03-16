Corbin Bosch served legal notice by PCB after South Africa pacer chooses IPL over PSL: ‘Justify actions of withdrawing’

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sent a legal notice to South Africa pacer Corbin Bosch, alleging a breach of the all-rounder's contractual obligations to the board with regard to the Pakistan Super League (PSL). A franchise for the T20 tournament had picked up the pacer. He was later named as a replacement player by Mumbai Indians for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. PCB sent a legal notice to Proteas pacer Corbin Bosch after he prioritised IPL over the PSL. (AP)

After being picked up by Mumbai Indians, it meant that Bosch had to forgo the PSL deal to participate in the IPL. This decision has not gone down well with the PCB, and the board has now asked Corbin Bosch to explain his actions.

It must be mentioned that the PSL is clashing directly with the IPL this year, as both tournaments are being held in the same time frame.

The IPL 2025 season will begin on March 22 and will run up to May 25, 2025. On the other hand, PSL 2025 will begin on April 11, with the final scheduled for May 18.

Earlier, the 30-year-old Bosch was picked by Peshawar Zalmi in the Diamond category during the tenth edition of PSL Player Draft, held in Lahore on January 13.

"The legal notice was served through his agent, and the player has been asked to justify his actions of withdrawing from his professional and contractual commitments," the PCB said in an official statement.

"The PCB management has also outlined the repercussions of his departure from the league and expects his response within the stipulated time frame. The PCB will not make any further comments on the matter," the board further said in its statement.

Corbin Bosch replaces Lizaad Williams

Earlier, South African fast bowler Lizaad Williams was ruled out of the upcoming 18th edition of the IPL due to an injury, and Mumbai Indians then signed his compatriot Corbin Bosch as his replacement.

Bosch, a bowling all-rounder, has represented South Africa in one Test and two ODIs and has played 86 T20s. He made his international debut in December and was also included in the Proteas’ 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy as a replacement for the injured Anrich Nortje.

He is yet to make his IPL debut. Bosch was previously part of the Rajasthan Royals as a net bowler and was signed by the franchise in 2022 as a replacement for Australia’s Nathan Coulter-Nile.