 Purple Cap in IPL 2024 after MI vs LSG: Jasprit Bumrah extends stay at top; advantage Mustafizur and Harshal | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
Home HT Home
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Purple Cap in IPL 2024 after MI vs LSG: Jasprit Bumrah extends stay at top; advantage Mustafizur and Harshal

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
May 01, 2024 01:08 AM IST

Jasprit Bumrah has retained the top spot in the Orange Cap standings of the Indian Premier League season 2024.

Despite ending wicketless in the recently concluded encounter between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, pace ace Jasprit Bumrah retained the top spot in the Orange Cap standings of the Indian Premier League season 2024 on Tuesday. Keeping things airtight for the Lucknow Super Giants in their successful run chase at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Indian pacer Bumrah conceded just 17 runs in his four overs.

Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah catches the ball before bowling a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians in Lucknow, India, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Pankaj Nangia)(AP)
Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah catches the ball before bowling a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians in Lucknow, India, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Pankaj Nangia)(AP)

The T20 World Cup-bound fast bowler has taken 14 wickets in 10 matches for the five-time winners this season. Chennai Super Kings pacer Mustafizur Rahman and Punjab Kings star Harshal Patel have also picked up 14 wickets in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league. With Bumrah ending the contest wicketless, Rahman and Patel can end the dominance of the MI pacer in the Orange Cap standings on Wednesday. Defending champions CSK will meet Punjab Kings in match No.49 of the IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

IPL 2024
Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score, T20 World Cup India Squad Live, LSG vs MI Live Score and get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Purple Cap in IPL 2024 after MI vs LSG: Jasprit Bumrah extends stay at top; advantage Mustafizur and Harshal
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On