Purple Cap in IPL 2024 after MI vs LSG: Jasprit Bumrah extends stay at top; advantage Mustafizur and Harshal

Despite ending wicketless in the recently concluded encounter between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, pace ace Jasprit Bumrah retained the top spot in the Orange Cap standings of the Indian Premier League season 2024 on Tuesday. Keeping things airtight for the Lucknow Super Giants in their successful run chase at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Indian pacer Bumrah conceded just 17 runs in his four overs. Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah catches the ball before bowling a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians in Lucknow, India, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Pankaj Nangia)(AP)

The T20 World Cup-bound fast bowler has taken 14 wickets in 10 matches for the five-time winners this season. Chennai Super Kings pacer Mustafizur Rahman and Punjab Kings star Harshal Patel have also picked up 14 wickets in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league. With Bumrah ending the contest wicketless, Rahman and Patel can end the dominance of the MI pacer in the Orange Cap standings on Wednesday. Defending champions CSK will meet Punjab Kings in match No.49 of the IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.