How Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shivam Dube punched their T20 World Cup tickets in IPL 2024
Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Yuzvendra Chahal have been picked in India's 15-player squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup amid the IPL 2024.
Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant were added to India's star-studded squad as the Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed the 15-member roster for the T20 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday. Champions in the 2007 edition of the ICC event, inaugural winners Team India will be led by skipper Rohit Sharma, who was earlier confirmed as the leader of the Indian side ahead of the Indian Premier League season 2024.
Leading Rajasthan Royals' title charge in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league, franchise skipper Sanju Samson and senior spinner Yuzvendra Chahal made it to India's squad for the T20 World Cup co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States. Chennai Super Kings power-hitter Shivam Dube was also rewarded for his T20 exploits in the IPL 2024 as the all-rounder has punched his tickets for the World Cup.
Samson returns for World Cup
Making his return to the Indian side after a horror car crash 16 months ago, Delhi Capitals skipper Pant is tipped to be India's No.1 choice behind the stumps at the T20 World Cup. Getting the nod ahead of gloveman KL Rahul, RR skipper Samson is among the two wicketkeepers named in the World Cup squad. Under Samson's leadership, RR has become the frontrunner to enter the playoff stage of the IPL 2024. Samson has smashed 385 runs in nine games this season.
Chahal in league of his own
Samson and Co. are topping the IPL 2024 points table after recording eight wins in nine matches. Samson's teammate at RR, spinner Chahal, last played for Team India in August 2023. Chahal's return has confirmed the reunion of the spin duo of 'KulCha' as the RR spinner is picked alongside Kuldeep Yadav. Chahal became the first bowler to complete 200 wickets in the history of the IPL this season. The RR spinner has picked up 13 wickets in nine games of the IPL 2024.
Dube gets nod over Rinku
The Ajit Agarkar-led national selection committee made a brave call by picking Dube ahead of Rinku Singh in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup. Dube is set to repay the selectors' faith after a blockbuster season in the IPL. Dube has aced the finisher's role for CSK at the IPL 2024. Dube also showcased his power-hitting prowess in India's previous T20I assignment. Dube is the second-highest run-getter for CSK this season. The Indian southpaw has accumulated 350 runs in nine games. Dube is batting at a strike rate of 172.41 this season.
