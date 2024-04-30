IPL 2024, LSG vs MI IPL Live Score: Mayank Yadav returns to hurt Mumbai’s playoff berth, spoil Rohit Sharma’s birthday
- 39 Mins ago Lucknow Super Giants batting woes
- 54 Mins ago Numbers at Ekana
- 59 Mins ago Rahul look for redemption after T20 World Cup snub
- 11 Mins ago LSG and MI - LACK OF IMPETUS AT THE DEATH
IPL 2024, LSG vs MI IPL Live Score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians: After back-to-back losses in their ongoing campaign in IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians' chances to make the playoffs this season significantly reduced. And if they lose today at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow against the KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants, they will find themselves in the same situation as Royal Challengers Bengaluru. When the season had kicked, Mumbai looked one of those teams who were certain to make the playoffs despite their lack of spin options. On paper, they had the best batting and pace unit. Yet, injuries of Jason Behrendorff and Dilshan Madushanka and their replacements - Luke Wood and Kwena Maphaka - having a poor run of form, along with Nuwan Thushara, have left MI in a precarious position. Furthermore, Gerald Coetzee, despite his 12 wickets in eight games, has been rather inconsistent with the ball. Jasprit Bumrah, with 14 wickets at an economy rate of well under seven, has been their only standout bowler....Read More
Lucknow, too, head into the match on the back of a loss in their previous game, yet they are favourites to inflict damage on Mumbai for two reasons - they will be playing at home and have been boosted by the return of Mayank Yadav.
However, amid the IPL 2024 battle in Lucknow and the scenarios for the two teams for the playoffs, the one that will take centrestage will be Rahul. The LSG skipper will have one last shot, probably, to stake claim on the second wicketkeeper's spot in the Indian team before BCCI announces the T20 World Cup squad.
Rahul's strike-rate in the shortest format has always been a bone of contention. Despite the advantage of field restrictions in the Powerplay, Rahul has always been a slow starter in IPL. However, the LSG captain has managed to change gears this season. In the 2024 edition, he scored 378 runs at a strike rate of 144.27 but it is still less than that of Rishabh Pant (160.60) and Sanju Samson (161.08).
While comeback man Pant has all but sealed the first wicketkeeper's spot for the World Cup tournament in the Caribbean islands and the USA in June by displaying some sharp work behind the stumps and sensational knocks with the bat, Samson has also made a strong case for himself by playing match-winning knocks for Rajasthan Royals at a brisk pace.
In such a scenario, Rahul needs to play more fearlessly and exploit the field restrictions not only to strengthen his Indian team selection prospects but also to help his side score in excess of 200 runs, which has become a norm in this edition.
IPL 2024, LSG vs MI IPL Live Score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians: Lucknow Super Giants batting woes
IPL 2024, LSG vs MI IPL Live Score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians: Lucknow Super Giants have struggled miserably in the powerplay this season as KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock have failed to accelerate in the powerplay. While the same issue is pulling them down in the deathovers.
- LSG have a run-rate of 8.4 in the powerplay - 2nd lowest after GT.
- They have a run-rate of 10.8 in the death - lowest.
Thus, LSG are sluggish to start with and also don't accelerate enough at the death
IPL 2024, LSG vs MI IPL Live Score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians: Numbers at Ekana
IPL 2024, LSG vs MI IPL Live Score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians: We have witnessed several crazy run-fest in IPL this season but Ekana is one such venue where the teams have struggled to cross the 200-run mark.
Venue: -
Lucknow has the 2nd lowest run-rate of 8.5 for any venue this season - AVG score batting 1st = 180
3rd lowest in season after Ahmedabad (164) and Chandigarh (167)
No team has breached 200 in Lucknow this season
IPL 2024, LSG vs MI IPL Live Score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians: Rahul look for redemption after T20 World Cup snub
IPL 2024, LSG vs MI IPL Live Score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians: The squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 is out and KL Rahul has failed to make the cut in the final 15. It's a big blow for the LSG skipper and he will now look to make a statement tonight against Mumbai Indians. Rahul has not played a T20I since the 2022 T20 World Cup.
IPL 2024, LSG vs MI IPL Live Score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians: LSG and MI - LACK OF IMPETUS AT THE DEATH
IPL 2024, LSG vs MI IPL Live Score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians: Both Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians have failed to find consistency this season as bowling remained their biggest area of concern. Despite having some quality pacemen in their line-ups, both have struggled in the death overs to control the run rate.
Worst run-rate in death overs in IPL 2024
LSG - 10.8
MI - 11.5
PBKS - 11.6
IPL 2024, LSG vs MI IPL Live Score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians: Final audition for KL Rahul!
IPL 2024, LSG vs MI IPL Live Score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians: It is the final chance for KL Rahul to make a strong case for his place in the T20 World Cup squad. It is reported that the squad will be announced anytime and Rahul is fighting for the second wickekeeper's slot alongside Sanju Samson. The LSG skipper has been in decent form this season but his strike rate came under the scanners on a couple of occasions.
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match no. 48 of IPL 2024 where Lucknow Super Giants host Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Stadium. Stay tuned for more updates.