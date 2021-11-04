'Rahul bhai got immense depth of knowledge': R Ashwin 'looking forward' to work under coach Dravid

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday said that he is eager to start training under the new head coach Rahul Dravid. The former India captain and batting legend was officially appointed by the BCCI as the person who will replace Ravi Shastri as the head coach following the culmination of the T20 World Cup.

Dravid, who had previously coached India A and India U-19 teams, and also held the position of the director of the National Cricket Academy, will begin his tenure as India head coach from November 17th in the home series against New Zealand.

Ashwin, in the virtual pre-match press conference ahead of India's T20 World Cup clash against Scotland, was asked about the appointment, and he said that Dravid's immense experience will help the team in the future.

"I think Rahul bhai has got an immense depth of knowledge and he has got good wishing for anything he does in life. He is somebody who has done the hard yards, Rahul Bhai has gone through the grind of being at the NCA, being the coach of A-team and he knows what is in store," Ashwin said.

"He has played with some of us in the dressing room, he also knows all the young boys. I am really looking forward to it and contributing alongside Rahul Bhai," he added.

India will play off against Scotland on Friday in Dubai.