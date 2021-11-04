Australia vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021: Australia aim for strong comeback against Bangladesh

AUS vs BAN Live Score T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: Just when they looked a confident T20 side with most, if not all, sides covered, Australia were hammered by a rampant English side earlier this week leaving them shaken and their semi-final qualification in doubt. Aaron Finch's men need to win both their remaining games to make the knockouts while also expecting England to beat South Africa given their poor net run rate. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have been eliminated from the competition. Having bounced back from their shock defeat to Scotland in the Qualifiers to make the Super 12, Bangladesh have failed to make an impact. And their six-wicket defeat to South Africa, where they were folded for just 84, ensured their exit from the race. Can Australia bounce back into the competition against a battered Bangladesh to keep semi-final hopes alive?

