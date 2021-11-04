Australia vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021: Australia aim for strong comeback against Bangladesh
AUS vs BAN Live Score T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: Just when they looked a confident T20 side with most, if not all, sides covered, Australia were hammered by a rampant English side earlier this week leaving them shaken and their semi-final qualification in doubt. Aaron Finch's men need to win both their remaining games to make the knockouts while also expecting England to beat South Africa given their poor net run rate. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have been eliminated from the competition. Having bounced back from their shock defeat to Scotland in the Qualifiers to make the Super 12, Bangladesh have failed to make an impact. And their six-wicket defeat to South Africa, where they were folded for just 84, ensured their exit from the race. Can Australia bounce back into the competition against a battered Bangladesh to keep semi-final hopes alive?
-
Nov 04, 2021 02:48 PM IST
Australia's semi-final chances
Australia need to win both their remaining games - they play West Indies in their final game - but an NRR of -0.627 implies they will need England to beat South Africa, who stand second in the table with six points from four games and have an NRR of +0.742.
-
Nov 04, 2021 02:32 PM IST
Bangladesh's poor record
Bangladesh have beaten a full-member nation in the T20 World Cup only twice in 25 games - against West Indies in 2007 and Afghanistan in 2014. If Australia win today, they will become the second team after Pakistan to beat Bangladesh five times in the tournament history.
-
Nov 04, 2021 02:16 PM IST
Head-to-head tie
In their recent bilateral series, in August this year, Bangladesh recorded their first ever T20I win against Australia before defeating them 4-1 in the five-match series at home. However, Australia still stand ahead, albeit narrowly, in their H2H tie with five wins in nine meetings. Four of those wins came in T20 World Cups.
-
Nov 04, 2021 02:07 PM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Group 1 game between Australia and Bangladesh, which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium. Australia will hope to stage a comeback after being hammered by England in their previous game, against a battered Bangladesh side. Stay tuned for more updates!