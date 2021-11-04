Home / Cricket / Australia vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021: Australia aim for strong comeback against Bangladesh
Live

Australia vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021: Australia aim for strong comeback against Bangladesh

AUS vs BAN Live Score T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: Follow Live score and updates of the Group 1 game of the Super 12 stage between Australia and Bangladesh
AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score
AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score(AP)
Updated on Nov 04, 2021 02:48 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

AUS vs BAN Live Score T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: Just when they looked a confident T20 side with most, if not all, sides covered, Australia were hammered by a rampant English side earlier this week leaving them shaken and their semi-final qualification in doubt. Aaron Finch's men need to win both their remaining games to make the knockouts while also expecting England to beat South Africa given their poor net run rate. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have been eliminated from the competition. Having bounced back from their shock defeat to Scotland in the Qualifiers to make the Super 12, Bangladesh have failed to make an impact. And their six-wicket defeat to South Africa, where they were folded for just 84, ensured their exit from the race. Can Australia bounce back into the competition against a battered Bangladesh to keep semi-final hopes alive?

 

Follow Live Score and Updates:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 04, 2021 02:48 PM IST

    Australia's semi-final chances

    Australia need to win both their remaining games - they play West Indies in their final game - but an NRR of -0.627 implies they will need England to beat South Africa, who stand second in the table with six points from four games and have an NRR of +0.742.

  • Nov 04, 2021 02:32 PM IST

    Bangladesh's poor record

    Bangladesh have beaten a full-member nation in the T20 World Cup only twice in 25 games - against West Indies in 2007 and Afghanistan in 2014. If Australia win today, they will become the second team after Pakistan to beat Bangladesh five times in the tournament history.

  • Nov 04, 2021 02:16 PM IST

    Head-to-head tie

    In their recent bilateral series, in August this year, Bangladesh recorded their first ever T20I win against Australia before defeating them 4-1 in the five-match series at home. However, Australia still stand ahead, albeit narrowly, in their H2H tie with five wins in nine meetings. Four of those wins came in T20 World Cups.

  • Nov 04, 2021 02:07 PM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Group 1 game between Australia and Bangladesh, which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium. Australia will hope to stage a comeback after being hammered by England in their previous game, against a battered Bangladesh side. Stay tuned for more updates!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup australia bangladesh
cricket

AUS vs BAN Live Score T20 WC: Aussies aim for strong comeback against Bangladesh

AUS vs BAN Live Score T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: Follow Live score and updates of the Group 1 game of the Super 12 stage between Australia and Bangladesh
Live AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score(AP)
AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score(AP)
Updated on Nov 04, 2021 02:32 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com
cricket

Pakistani actor makes huge allegation against BCCI, Aakash gives fitting reply

Team India on Wednesday recorded their first win in this edition of the T20 World Cup, beating Afghanistan by 66 runs in Abu Dhabi.
File image of Aakash Chopra. (Aakash Chopra/Instagram)
File image of Aakash Chopra. (Aakash Chopra/Instagram)
Published on Nov 04, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com
Close Story
cricket

T20 WC: Would love to have Kohli in the dressing room - Scotland skipper Coetzer

Speaking to ANI, Coetzer said he would love to have the likes of Virat Kohli walk into the Scotland dressing room after the game to have a chat with his boys.
Scotland's captain Kyle Coetzer.(AP)
Scotland's captain Kyle Coetzer.(AP)
Published on Nov 04, 2021 01:19 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI |
Close Story
cricket

Australia should not give up on Pucovski despite concussion issues: Gilchrist

Pucovski suffered the 10th concussion of his career after being hit by a ball at training a month ago and is still dealing with symptoms. The 23-year-old has been all but ruled out of the first Ashes test in Brisbane from Dec. 8.
File image of Gilchrist.(Getty Images)
File image of Gilchrist.(Getty Images)
Published on Nov 04, 2021 01:16 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 04, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out