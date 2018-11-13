Ranji Trophy 2018: Suresh Raina takes a blinder for Uttar Pradesh - Watch video

Suresh Raina is well known for his fielding skills and the 31-year-old stunned everyone on Tuesday with his stellar effort in the match between Uttar Pradesh and Odisha. Raina, who is playing for Uttar Pradesh in the ongoing competition, pulled off a sharp one-handed catch at first slip to dismiss Sujit Lenka in the 67th over of the match.

Raina had less than a second to react but ended up taking a sensational catch to see Lenka off on 46 off 98 deliveries. Raina later took to Instagram to share a video of the catch and captioned it with a song.

“Idhar chala mai, udhar chala! Jane kahan mai kidhar chala.... are fisal gayaaaaaaa ... par catch to le liya. ‪Had a good day at the match today... lets gear up for tomorrow,” Raina wrote on Instagram.

Odisha were asked to bat first and Subhranshu Senapati (87 off 136 balls) was the top performer as they were all out for 256. In response, Akshdeep Nath scored a stunning 159 while remaining unbeaten and Priyam Garg slammed a brilliant half-century to take their team to 361/6 at stumps on Day 2

