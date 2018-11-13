Rohit Sharma’s captaincy skills against West Indies leave VVS Laxman impressed

The Indian cricket team did not miss the services of Virat Kohli much as they steamrolled West Indies to clinch the recently concluded T20I series 3-0 under the leadership of stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma. Rohit was the second highest scorer in the series and former cricketer VVS Laxman was quite impressed by his performance - both as batsman and as captain.

“I was again mightily impressed with Rohit’s captaincy. He is becoming a semiregular at the job, especially in T20 cricket, and handled his troops admirably. He is proactive on the field and has clear plans, but isn’t afraid to improvise,” Laxman wrote in his column for Times Of India.

“He also continued to bat beautifully, and his fourth T20I hundred in Lucknow was one for the ages. I have seen few batsmen combine power and elegance with such nonchalance,” Laxman added.

Rohit Sharma created history during the second T20I encounter in Lucknow as he smashed his way into the record books, becoming the first ever player to slam 4 centuries in international cricket’s shortest format.

Rohit Sharma’s blitz handed him a bagful of records and helped him get past Indian captain Virat Kohli yet again. Rohit went past the 50-run mark in just 38 deliveries after a sedate start to his innings and he stepped on the accelerator at India’s newest international venue.

As a result of this, he has now become the player with most 50-plus knocks in T20 internationals. This is the 19th time the Indian opener and stand-in-captain has surpassed the 50-run mark. He has thus gone ahead of Indian captain Virat Kohli, who has 18 50-plus scores to his credit.

In the same match Rohit Sharma also became the highest run-getter for India in T20 internationals, again getting past Virat Kohli, who has been rested for this series. Kohli though has amassed his records in lesser number of matches.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 17:37 IST