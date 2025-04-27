Ravi Bishnoi taunts Jasprit Bumrah with wild celebrations after hitting him for six, Rishabh Pant reacts from dugout

Lucknow Super Giants faced their sixth defeat of the season – and a heavy one – as they conceded a 54-run loss to Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Chasing a mammoth target of 216 runs at the Wankhede Stadium, LSG were bowled out for 161 in 20 overs; however, even as the match was all but lost, LSG's Ravi Bishnoi didn't lose an opportunity to celebrate when he smashed Jasprit Bumrah – MI's premier pacer and one of the best bowlers across formats – for a six over long on. Ravi Bishnoi reacts after hitting Jasprit Bumrah for a six(X)

Bumrah, who had earlier claimed the record for the most wickets in MI history, was in the middle of his spell with the game almost wrapped up when Bishnoi decided to take him on. A length ball from Bumrah saw Bishnoi muscle it over long-on for a huge six, ending Bumrah’s hopes for a five-wicket haul. As the ball soared into the stands, Bishnoi was visibly delighted, pumping his fists and celebrating the strike in front of Bumrah.

The reaction did not go unnoticed. Bumrah, ever the composed figure, cracked a wry smile at Bishnoi's celebration. But the moment didn’t end there. In the dugout, Lucknow’s captain Rishabh Pant was seen laughing and pointing at Bishnoi.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians had set the stage with some explosive batting. Suryakumar Yadav continued his remarkable IPL 2025 form, bringing up his third half-century and crossing the 400-run mark for the season. His 28-ball 54, including four sixes and four fours, kept Mumbai’s momentum high, even as they lost a few wickets in quick succession.

While Suryakumar and Rickelton’s efforts ensured MI set a formidable total, Lucknow’s bowlers, including Mayank Yadav (2/40) and Digvesh Rathi (1/48), couldn’t restrict the run flow. MI posted a daunting 215/7, with Naman Dhir’s late cameo (25* off 11 balls) and debutant Corbin Bosch’s 20 off 10 balls adding further firepower.

The Super Giants faced an early dismissal of their in-form batter Aiden Markram in the Powerplay, and couldn't recover from the setback. Rishabh Pant, returning to no.4, failed to make a mark yet again, departing for just 4 after attempting a reverse-sweep shot that was caught at third man.