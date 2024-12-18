Ravichandran Ashwin will fly back home immediately; gets emotional hugs from Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin shared an emotional moment in the Indian dressing room during the rain break on Day 5 of the third India-Australia Test in Brisbane that sparked the latter's retirement speculations. As players of both India and Australia waited for play to resume in the last session of the match on Wednesday, Kohli was seen hugging Ashwin, who seemed quite emotional. As the visuals were aired live on Star Sports, Sunil Gavaskar, Mark Nicholas and Matthew Hayden teased Ashwin's retirement. A few minutes later, Ashwin himself confirmed the retirement news at the post-match press conference. Virat Kohli hugs an emotional Ravichandran Ashwin

The crafty off-spinner retires with 537 wickets from 106 tests, which is the second highest by an Indian bowler behind Anil Kumble's 619. Ashwin was not selected for the series-opener in Perth but returned to the side for the day-night second test in Adelaide, where he took one wicket. That match would prove to be his final test after he was left out of the side for Brisbane.

"This will be my last day as an Indian cricketer in all formats in the international level," the 38-year-old told reporters at the Gabba.

"I do feel there's a bit of punch left in me as a cricketer, but I would like to ... showcase that in club level cricket.

"I had a lot of fun. I must say, I created a lot of memories alongside Rohit (Sharma) and several of my other teammates," he added with the India captain by his side.

Ashwin has also played 116 one-dayers and 65 Twenty20 Internationals, finishing with 765 wickets across formats.

India captain Rohit Sharma confirmed that Ashwin would not travel with the team to Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test and would instead fly back home on Thursday itself.

Ashwin's retirement was on the cards

Ashwin's retirement was being speculated ever since the visuals of Kohli hugging him were aired.

"They have just had a little hug. It could be something about when Kohli was the captain, Ashwin didn't get to play a lot in overseas conditions," Gavaskar said. "Naah, it must be just a friendly chat, " replied Mark Nicholas. "You don't generally have friendly chats like this," added Gavaskar.

Ashwin and Kohli had a long and candid chat before the legendary India off-spinner was seen sharing some words with head coach Gautam Gambhir.

When the visuals were aired again, Nicholas had a different view. "When I watched this again, I now realised something had happened there. it does not look like a normal chat. It might be a signal about an end of something?" he asked.

Gavaskar said Ashwin not getting to play enough in overseas conditions and with their next Test assignment being in England later this year, does not leave the 38-year-old with many options.

"Yes, I think. Look, Ashwin knows he doesn’t get to play much oveseas, he is the first pick at home but overseas he has to sit out. Maybe India’s next assignment is in England, where Jadeja will again be the first choice. This might be the time to move," the former India captain said.

When Hayden and Nicholas asked whether it would be a surprise for someone like Ashwin to announce a mid-series retirement, Gavaskar said MS Dhoni has done that in Australia in 2014-15.

“It has happened before. MS Dhoni retired in the middle of series in 14-15. He didnt say he’ll retiure after the 4th test. He went out after the third," he added.