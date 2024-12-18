Ravichandran Ashwin retires from international cricket, bows out as India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests

Ravichandran Ashwin, India's premier off-spinner, has announced his retirement from international cricket, bowing out of the game as the country's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests. Ashwin, 38, informed about his decision shortly after India drew the 4th Test against Australia in Brisbane, bringing down curtains on a legendary 13-year-long career for India. With 537 wickets, Ashwin is next only to the legendary Anil Kumble's tally of 619. Thanks for the memories, Ravichandran Ashwin(Getty)

"I don't want to make it about myself. This is my last day as an international cricketer. I have created a lot of memories. We are the last bunch of OGs in the dressing room. I have a lot of people to thank… BCCI, my fellow teammates, all the coaches. This will be my last day as an India international cricketer. I will play club cricket. I had a lot of fun," Ashwin said during India's post-match press conference.

Speculations about Ashwin's future gained steam when, during the rain interval on Day 5, the cameras captured Virat Kohli hugging an emotional Ashwin. Something was definitely brewing – Ashwin was also spotted spending time with his Australian counterpart Nathan Lyon. On a live broadcast, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar pretty much confirmed Ashwin's retirement, which turned true a couple of hours later.

Ashwin's retirement comes in the middle of the India vs Australia Test series. He played just one Test in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He was named in the playing XI for the second Test in Adelaide, which Australia won by ten wickets. In the match, Ashwin took just one wicket and recorded scores of 22 and 7. Ashwin has long served Indian cricket and is inarguably one of the greatest off-spinners the country has ever produced. He played 106 Tests, 116 ODIs, and 65 T20Is for India, taking 775 wickets across all formats.

In Tests, Ashwin has picked his wickets at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 50.7; he also has 37 five-wicket hauls. The list of accomplishments doesn't just end there. Ashwin goes out as the seventh-highest wicket-taker in Tests and is currently the highest-taking bowler among off-spinners in Tests; however, Nathan Lyon will eventually surpass his record.

Ashwin made his Test debut in 2011 against the West Indies. However, his international debut came a year before when he was named in the ODI playing XI for a match against Sri Lanka. Ashwin burst onto the scene when he played alongside MS Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL. The World Cup-winning captain brought out the best in Ashwin, often entrusting him with the new ball inside the Powerplay.

The spinner did not disappoint, as Ashwin often dismissed the likes of Chris Gayle in the powerplay. Grooming Ashwin in the IPL paved the way for Dhoni to unleash the bowler in international cricket, and there has been no looking back ever since then. Ashwin came to his own in 2011 and was part of India's 2011 World Cup-winning campaign and 2013 Champions Trophy wins.

Ashwin's legend in Tests unmatched

Despite not doing too badly in limited-overs, Test matches are where Ashwin made a mark, making him pretty much irreplaceable. He made the opposition batters dance to his tunes, especially in India. Ashwin also enjoys a phenomenal record against left-handed batters. Of all his Test wickets, 383 have come in India at an average of 21.57. Despite being a modern-day great, Ashwin was often benched when India played overseas. Ashwin played 26 Tests in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia).

Ashwin also proved to be a gritty customer with the bat in hand, scoring six centuries and 10 half-centuries in Tests. In 106 matches, he scored 3503 runs at an average of 25.75. He also recently scored a century against Bangladesh.

Ashwin bows out of the international arena, truly being a great of the game. He will next return to action in the IPL 2025, where he will return to play for the Chennai Super Kings, after being bought by the franchise during last month's mega-auction.