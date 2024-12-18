India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 Live Score: IND hope for more bonus runs from Deep, Bumrah; AUS hunting miracle win

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 Live Score: Day 4 at the Gabba encapsulated the beauty of Test cricket and the frustration of how the sport can be beholden to the elements. Despite leading by over 190 runs with only one wicket left in India’s first innings, Australia’s players and fielders walked off the Gabba turf looking crestfallen, knowing they had missed a golden opportunity to secure a stranglehold on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with an important win in Brisbane. Equally, there were scenes of jubilation in the Indian camp despite the scoreboard showing a world of trouble for the visitors, with Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli erupting in celebration as Akash Deep flayed a cut shot over gully to take India past the mark of an enforceable follow-on. Amid all these were the pesky rain delays and the umpire interestingly calling the players off due to poor light at the end of the day right after Deep smashed Cummins for a six....Read More

India were certainly helped out by rain once again, but fans and the players won’t care too much. The team finally had something to cheer for after a tough start to the match, with a combination of grit and some extravagance helping India achieve their first goal of avoiding a loss. KL Rahul was the one designated batter who didn’t depart for a low score, appearing to bat on a different planet as he played brilliantly to reach a total of 82. Only a stunning Steven Smith catch at slip off the bowling of Nathan Lyon could dislodge Rahul, with Smith earlier having dropped the batter on the very first ball of the day in a far more routine situation.

Ravindra Jadeja also vindicated the decision to play him over Ravichandran Ashwin or Washington Sundar. Jadeja’s strong showings overseas continued as he scored 77 runs in crucial partnerships with Rahul and Nitish Kumar Reddy, inching India closer to that magic number of 246. However, Jadeja would also be dismissed, pulling a short ball straight to a deep square leg fielder.

Following that, it was the stuff of miracles from Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah, who seemed to say with their batting to their teammates, surely this couldn’t have been that difficult? 39 crucial runs were scored by the duo, including a pair of highlight-reel maximums off the bowling of Pat Cummins, Bumrah hooking him over fine leg and Akash Deep connecting true and square with a slog over midwicket that flew miles in the Brisbane air.

All this means the situation is simplified for India. With Australia forced to bat again in this match, India know they have earned the chance to play with time, and allow the match to fade into a draw and not damage them even further. Bumrah and Akash Deep will likely look to add on crucial and quick runs to make the scenario even tougher for the Aussies heading into day five.

Australia will want to take a page out of India’s book, with how the men in blue performed in a match that looked destined to be a draw against Bangladesh in Kanpur only a couple of months ago. When the Aussies do go in to bat, the ask will be for their players to play with freedom and at a brisk rate, piling on runs in as few overs as possible so that the bowlers earn enough runs behind them, but more importantly enough overs to try and bowl India out in the second innings.

It wouldn’t be the biggest of shocks to see Australia’s biggest hitters in Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh pushed up the order, with the pair familiar with facing the fresh white ball in limited overs cricket. It very well could be T20-style cricket from Australia, going all-out in search of boundaries to put the pressure right back on India. The hosts will likely want at least 60 overs to try and dismiss India, with the pitch also expected to deteriorate and helping out their bowlers.

Two things will be against Australia in this pursuit: Josh Hazlewood’s calf strain means they are a bowler short for the next innings, something which already hurt them on day four, and there remains the threat of rain in Brisbane on day five, which could eat into the playable time and consign this contest that they have dominated to a rain-affected draw.

Australia might also try and dangle a carrot for India, by asking them to chase a potentially achievable total late on day five, and bait them into playing attacking cricket and triggering a collapse with their own wickets. 250-270 in 60 overs is something that India would feel that they want to chase down, and that could set up a dramatic and incredible conclusion to an exciting Test match.

The priority for India, however, as shown in their relief at avoiding the follow-on, will be to ensure the series remains at 1-1 heading to the Boxing Day Test at the MCG. India will want to bat solidly and patiently, ensure that their batters play themselves into form by sticking at the crease and exorcising the demons from three consecutive horror-shows with the bat.

Although a draw looks to be the likeliest result by far, there is a future in which all three results are possible. Promises to be a Brisbane barnstormer at the Gabba on day five.

Here are the pointers for India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 from the Gabba:

- India resume their innings on 252/9, trailing Australia by 193 runs

- Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah have put up a final wicket stand of 39 off 54 balls

- The last wicket stand helped India avoid a follow-on, which in turn goes a long way in their effort to avoid defeat in the Test