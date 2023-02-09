Watch: Jadeja dismantles Smith's stumps with cracker, leaves Labuschagne distraught in India vs Australia 1st Test

Returning to the Indian side after five months, Ravindra Jadeja showed his worth by spinning a web around the Australian batters on Day 1 of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener in Nagpur on Thursday. In the post-Lunch session, Jadeja turned the match on its head by breaking the threatening partnership between Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith. In between dismissing both the Test stalwarts, the experienced India all-rounder also sent back Matthew Renshaw for a golden duck.

It all started in the 36th over of Australia's innings. Labuschagne was one short of what would have been his maiden Test half-century in India on the first attempt. But Jadeja had other ideas. He set up the world's no.1-ranked Test batter beautifully. The left-arm spinner pushed the right-hander back with a few quicker through-the-air deliveries before tossing one up at a slower pace, enticing him to play the booming drive. Labuschagne fell right into the trap. He went for the drive with a big stride but the ball spun past his bat. The weight on his front dragged with backfoot away from the crease. Wicketkeeper KS Bharat, on debut, made no mistakes behind the stumps. He grabbed the ball cleanly and whipped the bails off in a flash.

Jadeja was not done yet. In the very next delivery, he trapped Renshwa in front. The left-hander lunged forward but the ball fizzed and hit his front pad. He was given out by on-field umpire Nitin Menon and it stayed that way despite Renshaw taking the DRS.

Jadeja reserved his best for Australia's best batter in this condition - Steve Smith. In the last ball of the 42nd over, Jadeja got one to go straight with the arm. Smith, who was just looking to break free and bat with authority, played for the turn, leaving a tiny gap between his bat and front pad. That was enough for the ball to sneak through and rattle the stumps.

The Australia No.4 could not believe it. He stood there staring at the pitch. Replays showed Lauschagne expressing his disappointment after watching Smith lose his stumps for 37.

Earlier, India got off to a dream start courtesy of pacers Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami who dismissed Australia openers Usman Khawaja (1) and David Warner (1) cheaply after the visitors opted to bat.

