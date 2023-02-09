Home / Cricket / India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Titanic clash for Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins in Nagpur
Live

India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Titanic clash for Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins in Nagpur

cricket
Updated on Feb 09, 2023 08:00 AM IST

IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1 Latest Updates: Catch live score and updates of India vs Australia 1st Test Match here. 

IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1 Latest Updates:
IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1 Latest Updates:
ByHT Sports Desk
IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1 Latest Updates: India have won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the last three times in a row and two of those victories have come on Australian soil. Now, Australia are looking to do the same but they would have to defy history to end their run of losses against India in Tests. Australia last won a series in India back in 2004/05 and that itself was their first series win in the country since 1969/70. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 09, 2023 08:00 AM IST

    IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1 Live: The battle of the pitch 

  • Feb 09, 2023 07:56 AM IST

    India vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 Live: India predicted XI

    Openers: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (captain)

    Middle-order: Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav

    Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul (vice-captain)

    All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin

    Spinners: Kuldeep Yadav

    Pacers: Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

  • Feb 09, 2023 07:49 AM IST

    IND vs AUS 1st Test Dat 1 Live Score: The Gill question

    Shubman Gill seems unable to do any wrong at the moment and yet, there is a very realistic chance that he may not be included in the playing XI today at all. His opening position with captain Rohit Sharma is taken by KL Rahul, who will surely be given a run in the first two Tests at least despite his recent inconsistency. With the next two slots occupied by Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli, Gill will surely have to play as a middle order batter coming in at No.5 but even there, he could miss out if India decide to be funky and give Suryakumar Yadav a go. Another combination that they could try is KL Rahul coming as a middle order batter, considering the fact that he will be India's wicketkeeper in the absence of Rishabh Pant. In that case, they can actually include Rahul, SKY and Gill in the same XI. Won't that be a sight.  

  • Feb 09, 2023 07:45 AM IST

    India vs Australia 1st Test Live score: Australia full squad

    David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Swepson, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Matt Renshaw, Cameron Green, Lance Morris

  • Feb 09, 2023 07:41 AM IST

    IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1 Live: India full squad

    Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav

  • Feb 09, 2023 07:35 AM IST

    India vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 Live: The Border-Gavaskar Trophy

    India and Australia have played each other in 12 series, 50 Test matches to be sure before the contest was given its current name in 1996/97. A total of 27 series have been played between the two sides, Australia have won 12 times while India have 10 victories, the rest being draws.  

  • Feb 09, 2023 07:28 AM IST

    IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Hello and welcome!

    It's Test cricket time! A funny way of explaining the sport to one who is not aware of it and is curious enough to ask is that cricket is a game that is played over five days and we break for lunch and tea every now and then. Now, the new gen who have been given an overdose of the T20 smash and grab might wonder what in the world is the explainer on about but guess what kids, that is what cricket really is and so much more. From today, India and Australia, two of the heavyweights of the sport, will embark on a journey that will be a sporting contest but also a celebration of the original game. This won't be about entertainment, it might be about attrition and survival and yet, there are few sights in the sport more entertaining than a bunch of professionals in whites batting an obscene number of balls and bowling an obscene number of overs and fielding for an obscene number of hours in a day and shaking hands at the end of it all. As stated earlier, it's Test cricket time!

india vs australia

