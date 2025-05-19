RCB confirm Lungi Ngidi's replacement for IPL 2025 playoffs, franchise splashes INR 75 lakh

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who are currently positioned in the second spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 standings, have roped in Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani as a temporary replacement for Lungi Ngidi. This replacement will be effective from May 26 once Lungi Ngidi leaves to join the South Africa squad for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, beginning June 11 at the Lord's Cricket Ground. RCB roped in Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani as a temporary replacement for Lungi Ngidi(PTI)

Muzarabani has been brought on as a replacement for just the playoffs. RCB sealed their position in the playoffs after Gujarat Titans defeated Delhi Capitals by 10 wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. Apart from RCB, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings have also qualified for the playoffs.

RCB has signed the Zimbabwe pacer for INR 75 Lakh. He has played 70 T20Is and picked up 78 wickets. He has also represented Zimbabwe in 12 Tests and 55 ODIs.

The pacer is currently in the Zimbabwe squad for the upcoming one-off Test against England, set to begin on May 22 in Trent Bridge. He will join the RCB camp after the conclusion of the Test match.

Zimbabwe also has one more game lined up from June 3 (the same day as the IPL final): they will take on South Africa in Arundel. This fixture will serve as a warm-up game for the Proteas ahead of the WTC final.

Muzarabani is yet to feature in an IPL game. He was previously a net bowler at Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the past. RCB's current head coach, Andy Flower, was a part of LSG's support staff at that time.

RCB are also expecting Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood to join the squad ahead of the upcoming playoffs. The premier speedster is expected to arrive in India by the end of this week and be available for the playoffs.

Hazlewood is currently nursing a shoulder injury. RCB's Jacob Bethell will also not be available for the playoffs as he is part of the England squad for the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies, beginning May 29.

KKR announce replacement of Rovman Powell

KKR, which is out of the playoffs race in the ongoing IPL season, named Shivam Shukla as a replacement for Rovman Powell for the remainder of the tournament. The West Indian all-rounder needs a tonsil surgery and is, hence, unavailable for the remaining few fixtures.

Shukla, a leg-spinner, plays for Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket. He will join KKR for INR 30 Lakh.