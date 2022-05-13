RCB vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2022: Virat Kohli's form in focus as Bangalore take on inconsistent Punjab; Toss at 7 PM IST

IPL 2022 Live Score, RCB vs PBKS Match Today: Royal Challengers Bangalore look to get closer to a playoff spot as they take on inconsistent Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. In search of an elusive IPL title, Bangalore have checked all boxes in recent games. Barring Virat Kohli, all of their batters are in top form with uncapped Rajat Patidar and Mahipal Lomror proving their worth. Skipper Faf du Plessis and seasoned pros Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik have also shone with the bat. On the bowling front, Bangalore have Wanindu Hasaranga, who is among the leading wicket-takers in the tournament with 21 scalps including a five-wicket haul. Punjab, on the other hand, haven't been able to win two games in a row this season. They need to win all to have a shot at the top-four finish. Punjab will heavily rely on Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa at the top, while Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma will be entrusted with finishing the innings. Their bowling attack comprises the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh and Sandeep Sharma. Rabada has plucked 18 wickets in the 10-team tournament while Arshdeep has been brilliant in the death overs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON