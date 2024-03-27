'Realised Hardik Pandya escaped 19th November suffering': Travis Head assault brings back nightmare for ‘Indians’

Travis Head announced his arrival at Indian Premier League 2024 with a scintillating half-century. After missing out on the first match, Head was included in Sunrisers Hyderabad's XI in place of Marco Jansen in a high-octane clash against Mumbai Indians at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Head smashed the Mumbai Indians bowlers all around the park in the powerplay to enthral home fans at the stadium. Travis Head scored 18-ball fifty against Mumbai Indians.

The swashbuckling Aussie opener scored 62 runs off 24 balls to make a massive statement on his return to the Indian Premier League for the first time after the 2017 edition.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Head with the 18-ball fifty broke the record of fastest IPL fifty by a Sunrisers batter which was previously held by David Warner - 20 balls. However, the Aussie's record was later broken by Abhishek Sharma in the same match with a 16-ball half-century.

Meanwhile, his ferocious knock brought back the nightmare of November 19 for the Indian cricket fans where the southpaw smashed a century in the ODI World Cup to help Australia outclass India at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

However, the fans hailed him for his astonishing knock to give SRH the perfect start against the five-time champions in their first match at home ground in Hyderabad.

Hardik Pandya Elects to Bowl

Earlier, MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl against SRH in their IPL match on Wednesday. SRH made a couple of changes, bringing in Travis Head for Marco Jansen, while Jaydev Unadkat replaced T Natarajan, who has a niggle. Meanwhile, Rahul Tripathi was also dropped from the side.

MI made one change, handing Kwena Maphaka his IPL debut at the expense of Luke Wood

Pandya was confident about his team bouncing back after they lost their first game against Gujarat Titans.

"We are going to bowl first. Looks like a good track, we were solid in the last game. Didn't plan properly, that cost us the game. 13 games to go, we need to keep doing the right things. We are positive and looking forward to the challenge. Just trying to spend time with all the players. Getting to know them better. One change, Luke misses out, Maphaka comes in," he added.

Meanwhile, Pat Cummins shared his excitement of playing the first match at their home ground.

"Looks like a good wicket. Not too upset. It's a tough tournament, the crowd and conditions will help. A couple of changes. Head comes in for Jansen. Natarajan has a niggle, Unadkat comes in. We got a great squad, the 11 or 12 players playing tonight got to give their everything," Cummins said.