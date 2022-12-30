Home / Cricket / Rishabh Pant's medical update: Two deep cuts on forehead, ligament tear on knee, no bone injuries

Rishabh Pant's medical update: Two deep cuts on forehead, ligament tear on knee, no bone injuries

Published on Dec 30, 2022 12:58 PM IST

Rishabh Pant's X-ray conducted at Saksham Hospital suggest that there are no bone injuries. There is a ligament tear on his right knee. How serious it is can only be detected after further investigation and detailed MRI done.

Rishabh Pant is out of danger with no bone fracture but there are a couple of lacerations (deep cuts) on his head and a ligament injury on his right knee which would require further investigations, said Dr Sushil Nagar, who treated Pant at the Saksham Hospital in Roorkee, Uttarakhand. The India wicketkeeper-batter met with an accident around 5:30 am on Friday morning after his Mercedes collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

CCTV footage showed Pant's car ramming into the road divider and overturning several times before settling on the other side of the road. It caught fire a few minutes after the impact but thankfully, Pant had managed to get out of the car by breaking the windshield. Pant was going to meet his family after returning from a holiday in the UAE. He was alone in the car at the time of the accident.

"When he was brought to our hospital, he was fully conscious and I spoke to him. He wanted to surprise his mother and was going back home," Dr Nagar told PTI. "He had two lacerations (blunt trauma) on his head but I didn't put stitches. I have recommended him to Max Hospital where a plastic surgeon might see him."

"However, reports of X-rays conducted at our hospital suggest that there are no bone injuries. Yes, there is a ligament tear on his right knee. How serious it is can only be detected after further investigation and detailed MRI done." Ligament injuries have various grades and it can take 2 to 6 months to regain complete fitness.

Dr Nagar said the big bruises on his back, pictures of which have gone viral on social media, are not burn injuries.

"The injuries happened because he jumped out of the car by breaking the window of his car as soon as it caught fire. As he landed on the side of the road on his rear, the skin was peeled off. But those are not burn injuries and not very serious."

Pant was then referred to the Max Hospital in Dehradun. Dr Dishant Yagnik, medical superintendent at Max Hospital, Pant is being evaluated by a team of orthopaedists and plastic surgeons in the emergency ward.

"A detailed bulletin on his condition will be available in around an hour after the evaluation is complete," he said.

Pant, who was not included in India's ODI and T20I squads for the home series against Sri Lanka, was supposed to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to nurse a niggle on his knee. Whether it is the same knee that was hurt in the accident is unknown.

