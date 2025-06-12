Rishabh Pant torments Kent neighborhood, smacks sixes into balconies, lawns and windows - WATCH

Rishabh Pant looks like he is in good batting form, and showcased it to perfect during a recent training session at the Kent County Ground. India are set to face England in a five-match Test series starting on June 20. Rishabh Pant is in good form ahead of the upcoming Tests.(Twitter)

During the session, Pant showcased his shot selection with massive sixes, which not only cleared the boundary ropes, but also crashed into rooftops, balconies and front yards of nearby government buildings.

Speaking to the media, a nearby resident said, “This is the kind of tale you usually hear in Indian mohallas, kids breaking windows with tennis ball sixes. Only difference is, this time it’s not kids. It’s Rishabh Pant.”

Here is a video of Pant’s sixes crashing into rooftops, balconies and lawns of a nearby neighbourhood:

In one incident, a ball was seen hanging from a balcony shade. Due to local protocal, Indian support staff can’t casually step into premises to retrieve the balls. Special permission was required and a turbaned official reportedly sought access befere going to retrieve the ball from quarters.

Pant is also the new Indian Test vice-captain, with Shubman Gill appointed as skipper. The upcoming series will see a new generation take over, with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin having already announced their Test retirements.

Speaking on Pant’s appointment, chief selector Ajit Agarkar said, “Pant is one of our best batters in Test cricket over the last four-five years. A wicketkeeper can see the game well and that's why he is Shubman's deputy.”

Pant had a disappointing IPL 2025 season, where he captained LSG, leading them to a measly seventh-placed finish.

Giving his verdict on LSG’s season, he recently said, “Eventually, you have to play 40 overs of good cricket, 20 overs will definitely not save you in a T20 game, and that's been our story.”

“There were lot of injury concerns before the tournament, you can see that that is something that hurt us going through the season,” he added.