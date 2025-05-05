Rishabh Pant's candid response to LSG's playoff chances after defeat vs PBKS: 'The dream is still...'

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant had a candid response in-store when asked about his team's playoff chances after the side stumbled to a 37-run defeat against Punjab Kings at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 fixture. With this loss, LSG now need to win all their remaining matches to stay in with a shout of making it to the top four. Rishabh Pant candidly responded to questions about LSG's playoff chances(AFP)

The Rishabh Pant-led side failed to chase down 237 after being restricted to 199/7 in the allotted twenty overs. Pant had a disappointing outing with the bat once again as he scored just 18 runs off 17 balls.

Pant has now scored just 128 runs in 11 matches with an average of just over 12. His strike rate is also below par as he is striking the ball under 100.

Lucknow Super Giants' remaining three matches are against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB(), Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad. Hence, the side have their task cut out but Rishabh Pant remains hopeful of turning a corner.

“The dream is still alive. If we're going to win the next three matches, I think definitely we're going to turn around as an amazing team,” Pant told the host broadcaster after the loss against Punjab Kings.

'We conceded too many runs'

Rishabh Pant won the toss against Punjab Kings and opted to bowl first. However, his bowlers let him down as Lucknow Super Giants conceded 236/5 in 20 overs.

Prabhsimran Singh was the star of the show for Punjab Kings as the batter smashed 91 runs with the help of 6 fours and 7 sixes. Rishabh Pant pinned the blame on his bowlers as he thought his side conceded way too many runs.

"See, definitely too many runs because. When you're going to drop a few crucial catches at the wrong time, it can hurt you badly," said Pant.

"We thought the wicket is going to do more, but I think we didn't pick the length right in the starting, but that's part and parcel of the game," he added.

Rishabh Pant was also candid enough to admit that every time the top order (Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram) can't finish off games for his side and the rest of the batters need to step up.

"It makes sense when your top order is batting really well. See, every match you can hope for them to come off nicely, but it's part of the game. We've got to take it deep sometimes," said Pant.

"Every time they can't do the heavy job for us. Like you said in the starting that we had too many runs to catch up on and that hurt us really badly," he added.

Lucknow Super Giants will next square off against RCB at the Ekana Cricket Ground in Lucknow on Friday, May 9.