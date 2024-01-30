'Rohit Sharma makes pretty cameos but...': Geoffrey Boycott blasts India captain with 'past his best' remark

Launching a scathing attack on Rohit Sharma after England's unlikely win over Team India in the five-match Test series, former cricketer Geoffrey Boycott is convinced that the veteran Indian opener has passed his prime in the longest format of the game. Despite starting as favourites in the series opener, Rohit and Co. suffered a stunning 28-run defeat at the hands of Ben Stokes’ men in the recently concluded encounter at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. India's captain Rohit Sharma reacts as he leaves the field after losing his wicket to England's Tom Hartley (AP)

Rohit's Team India posted a staggering total of 436 after England folded for 246 in its first innings. Opening the innings for the hosts, skipper Rohit showed intent with the bat as the senior batter batted at a strike rate of above 88 against England. While on-song opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 80 (74), skipper Rohit failed to bank on his start in the 1st innings. After scoring a 24-ball 27, Rohit perished for 39 off 58 balls in the 2nd innings against England. Chasing a 231-run target in the 1st Test, Rohit's Team India folded for 202 to lose the series opener on Saturday.

Sharing his views about Rohit's batting performance, former England cricketer Boycott pointed out that the veteran opener has only scored two centuries at home for the Asian giants. With India missing the services of Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli in the 2nd Test, the Englishman opined that Stokes' men could register a historic series win over the hosts in their backyard. Boycott also made a bold claim about India's all-format captain.

'Rohit Sharma is nearly 37 and past his best'

“Their captain Rohit Sharma is nearly 37 and past his best. He makes pretty cameos but has only scored two Test hundreds at home in four years. They are also weak in the field. This India team is ripe for the taking, and England have a golden chance to be the first side to topple them on their own patch for 12 years. India badly miss Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja has a hamstring injury and will not play the second Test," Boycott wrote in his column for the Telegraph.

'India are due a defeat at home'

India will have to deal with a major selection headache in the upcoming encounter against England. Jadeja and Rahul were India's standout formers in the 1st Test. The Indian duo is unavailable for the second game against England. Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury while Rahul has complained of pain in his right quadriceps. "India are due a defeat at home. The signs are good, as they have lost Kohli, Jadeja, Mohammad Shami and Rishabh Pant and are playing opponents full of confidence after a remarkable win. England must take this rare opportunity," Boycott added.