Rohit Sharma reveals his ‘biggest cricketing crush’ to Yuvraj Singh

cricket

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 08:12 IST

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma and former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh spoke at length about things both on and off the field during a live chat session on popular social media platform Instagram. With no international or domestic cricket going on due to coronavirus pandemic, former and current cricket stars are keeping themselves busy by engaging with fans on social media.

Rohit hosted a session on Instagram where he invited Yuvraj for an informal chat. During the session, Rohit revealed his admiration for Yuvraj when he first broke into the Indian team. The duo have seen many highs and lows together most notably lifting the ICC World T20 trophy in 2007.

ALSO READ: 2 surprises, no Sachin: Warne picks IPL XI featuring only Indians

He even went on to the extent of saying Yuvraj was his biggest cricketing crush and he wanted to do everything like the southpaw used to do.

“When I came to the Indian team, my biggest cricketing crush was Yuvraj Singh. I wanted to talk to him, play like him, train like him. The kind of role Yuvraj had at that time, I was supposed to get similar kind of role in future. Batting in the middle order, at 5, 6 or 7 whatever number and finish games too. And obviously fielding, point per koi scene hi nei tha (noone had a chance at point) but yeah, took it as an inspiration,” Rohit said.

In normal circumstances, Rohit would currently be leading defending champions Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but due to Covid-19 crisis, the start of the tournament was pushed back to April 15 from March 29.

In all likelihood, the tournament is set to be cancelled or postponed as India is currently on a 21-day nationwide lockdown and hosting an event of such magnitude will be difficult for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).