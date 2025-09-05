Rohit Sharma said, ‘You lead the team': Ex-MI spinner reflects on captain’s support during rough day on the field

Rahul Chahar lauded Rohit Sharma’s captaincy skills, recalling his experiences of playing under the senior batter during his time with Mumbai Indians. Rohit, who now features primarily as a specialist batter for MI, earlier carved his legacy as one of the most successful captains in IPL history. Under his leadership, MI lifted the trophy five times, a remarkable feat matched by only one other skipper in the tournament’s rich history. The swashbuckling opener is equally admired for nurturing young talent, often building strong bonds with them off the field to create a comfortable and supportive environment within the camp. Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles.(AFP)

Chahar, who rose to prominence in the IPL while playing for MI under Rohit’s leadership, highlighted that the ex-skipper’s greatest strength lies in the unwavering confidence he gives his bowlers.

“The amount of confidence Rohit Sharma gives to a bowler is something very important. I think that’s what makes a true leader having trust in his players,” Chahar said on Filmygyan

The wrist spinner shared that during difficult phases on the field, Rohit avoids cricket-related talks and instead engages in casual conversations to ease a player’s nerves.

“If he ever feels that I’m under pressure, like when a six is hit off my bowling, he comes to me, puts his hand on my shoulder, and says something random not even about cricket just to make me relax, like ‘chill, it’s fine,’” Rahul explained.

Rohit Sharma's way of giving confidence to a player

He was a key member of Mumbai Indians’ championship-winning campaigns in 2019 and 2020 before making the switch to Punjab Kings in 2022, where he featured for three years. Ahead of IPL 2025, Sunrisers Hyderabad secured him for INR 3.20 crore.

Chahar fondly recalled Rohit Sharma’s unique way of instilling belief in his players. He shared how, despite an off day with the ball, the Mumbai Indians skipper trusted him and asked him to lead the team after the match —a gesture that left a lasting impression.

“I still remember once, against Delhi in a semifinal match, I was hit for 30 runs in two overs. After the game, he came to me and said, ‘Come on, you lead the team.’ That’s his way of giving confidence to a player—something I will never forget,” he added.