Rohit Sharma's century brings nightmare for England legend Boycott in 5th Test in Dharamsala

Rohit Sharma silenced his critics in style as he bagged a century on Day 2 of the ongoing fifth Test between India and England in Dharamsala. The India skipper smacked 103 off 162 balls, packed with 13 fours and three sixes, as set up a 171-run stand with Shubman Gill. Gill also got a ton, hammering 110 runs off 150 deliveries, including 12 fours and five sixes. Rohit Sharma silenced Geoffrey Boycott.

Rohit was in poor form when the series began, scoring 24, 39, 14 and 13 in the first two Tests. Reacting to his poor form, England legend Geoffrey Boycott lamented that the India captain was past his best. Writing for The Telegraph, he wrote, "Their captain Rohit Sharma is nearly 37 and past his best. He makes pretty cameos but has scored only two Test hundreds at home in four years."

But since Boycott's article, Rohit staged a comeback with a ton in the third Test, where he clobbered 131 off 196 balls, with 14 fours and three sixes. Then, he got a match-winning half-century during the fourth innings of the fourth Test. Also, in the ongoing series, Rohit is the fourth-highest run-scorer with 400 runs from nine innings.

Hailing Rohit's resurgence, fans criticised Boycott for his words and took X, formerly known as Twitter, to praise the India captain. One fan wrote, "Few weeks ago, England legend Geoffrey Boycott had said - "Indian captain Rohit is nearly 37 and can't score big." After that statement, Indian captain Rohit Sharma scored 2 centuries and 1 half-century. Hitman loves to embarrass his critics."

Meanwhile, another fan added, "Boycott claimed that Rohit Sharma was past his prime in Tests with "he has got just two hundreds in last four years" logic. Well, now Rohit has got the same number of hundreds in just three games. Funny game this..never judge a player by milestones."

Here are the other reactions-

Other than Gill and Rohit, even Sarfaraz Khan (56), Devdutt Padikkal (65) got key knocks which propelled India to 477, which saw them get a 259-run lead from the first innings.