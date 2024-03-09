 Kohli drops honest IPL statement, points out key difference with ICC tournaments | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Virat Kohli drops honest statement on 'why everyone loves IPL', points out key difference with ICC tournaments

Virat Kohli drops honest statement on 'why everyone loves IPL', points out key difference with ICC tournaments

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 09, 2024 10:37 AM IST

Speaking ahead of IPL 2024, Virat Kohli lavished praise on the T20 franchise league and also pointed out a key difference with ICC tournaments.

With IPL 2024 set to begin on March 22, fans are eagerly waiting for some high-octane action which has become a common mainstay in the popular T20 league. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener, in Chennai and it will once again see MS Dhoni take on Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli during IPL 2023.(AFP)
Virat Kohli during IPL 2023.(AFP)

Whenever there is a match between CSK and RCB, it has always been touted as Dhoni vs Kohli, and it perfectly sums up the importance of the clash.

Also Read | James Anderson, 41, becomes first-ever pacer to claim 700 Test wickets, adds another chapter in novel of greatness

Kohli, who opted out of the ongoing five-match Test series between India and England due to personal reasons, is expected to be in action in IPL. Speaking ahead of the opener, Kohli lavished praise on IPL and explained the reason behind everyone loving the competition.

"I absolutely love IPL, also because of the camaraderie you share, so many new players you play with, so many players that you've known for a long time who are not from your own country, whom you don't see often," he told Star Sports.

"There's a reason why everyone loves IPL so much, as there's a connect, both for players and fans."

The former RCB captain also pointed out the difference between IPL and ICC tournaments. "You do play all your tournaments which is one team versus another. ICC tournaments come every now and then, but even in ICC tournaments, you don't interact with other players or see the other team, so often," he said.

"But in IPL, you're probably meeting every team just every second or third day, and that's the beauty of IPL. You are playing in different conditions in a different city with a different team. Everybody has a different kind of determination at various stages of the tournament and such magical moments are being created," he further added.

Kohli had a good campaign last season, finishing fourth in the Orange Cap race. In 14 outings, he registered 639 runs, packed with two tons and six fifties. He also got a high score of 101*.

