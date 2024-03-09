James Anderson, 41, becomes first-ever pacer to claim 700 Test wickets, adds another chapter in novel of greatness

James Anderson continued to script history at 41 and became the first fast bowler to claim 700 Test wickets. Anderson, who made his Test debut in 2003, joined the likes of Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warner in the elusive club of players to claim 700 wickets in the longest format of the game. James Anderson became the third bowler to claim 700 Test wickets

Anderson dismissed Kuldeep Yadav on Day 3 of the fifth Test against India at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala to reach the milestone. It was an off-cutter from around the wicket that lured Kuldeep into the drive. The ball took the outside edge and Ben Foakes did the rest behind the stumps.

Anderson started the fifth Test with 698 wickets in his kitty, it was not an ideal start for him with the ball in Dharamsala as he was on the receiving end of Shubman Gill's masterclass. However, in the end, the veteran pacer did manage to get the better of the Indian youngster to make it 699 for himself.

The legendary pacer breached the gap between Shubman's bat and pads to hit the timber.

He had to wait for some time to reach the landmark 700th wicket as --- became the special name in Anderson's illustrious records books.

The 41-year-old is also the oldest bowler to join the elusive club as Muralitharan and Warner both were below 40 when they got into the club.

Meanwhile, it was Warne who started the elite club on December 26, 2006, during the Boxing Day Test against England where he got the better of Andrew Strauss. A year later Muralitharan joined him on the list, meanwhile, it took around 17 years for any player to join the two greats on the list.

Most wickets in Test cricket

Muttiah Muralitharan - 800

Shane Warne - 708

James Anderson - 700*

Anderson missed the first Test against India in the ongoing tour but England recalled him in the playing XI for the second Test and since then they didn't bother to drop him. The veteran pacer has taken 10 wickets thus far in the series and has troubled the Indian batters with his swinging deliveries.

Meanwhile, India strengthened their position over England in the final Test with a lead of 259 runs in their quest to finish the series 4-1. After Kuldeep was dismissed, his overnight batting partners, Jasprit Bumrah didn't last long as he became Shoaib Bashir's fifth victim (5/173). India were bowled out for 477 in reply to England's 218.

India have already clinched the series but the Dharamsala Test holds a big significance as it is part of the World Test Championship and the win will help the hosts consolidate their position in the points table.