Sachin Tendulkar makes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s day despite heartbreak; Yuvraj, Jayasuriya mesmerised by kid’s genius

At this stage, what new do you even write about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? At just 15, he seems to have done it all in his young IPL (Indian Premier League) career. Each impressive knock he plays is better, more destructive, monstrous than the previous one. He’s giving the greats like Virat Kohli a run for their money as far as the Orange Cap is concerned and most importantly, not just mauling the bowlers but mentally scarring their confidence too. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 97 off 28 against SRH

Wednesday evening in Mullanpur was yet another exhibition of the brilliance that is this kid. Sooryavanshi went past Chris Gayle’s record for the most sixes (59) by taking his season tally to 65 and counting. The boy hammered 12 sixes, and he faced only 29 balls. Unreal, unfathomable, and for bowlers… unfair. Hence, it was no surprise that the cricketing world, once again, stood up to doff its hat to the boy wonder making batting look ridiculously easy.

Leading the pack was none other than Sachin Tendulkar. The God of cricket, whom Sooryavanshi is regularly compared to, produced a tactical breakdown of Vaibhav’s batting just how he is capable of. Sooryavanshi was crestfallen after getting out for 97 for the second time this season and missing his third century in the last month. But kid, if you’re reading, this must take all that disappointment away.

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“Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat swing has been outstanding. What’s even more remarkable is how beautifully he clears his front foot to create room for balls aimed at his legs. This freedom allows him to play the way he does. That innings was nothing short of spectacular,” Tendulkar posted on X moments after he bludgeoned Sunrisers Hyderabad.