Sanju Samson wants out as Rajasthan Royals rift deepens, CSK show interest for IPL 2026 but talks hit stalemate: Report

India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has reportedly asked Rajasthan Royals to release him ahead of the 2026 IPL auction or trade him, after a deepening rift with the franchise. However, the situation appears far more complex than it seems, leaving Rajasthan with a tough decision to make. Sanju Samson set for CSK move?(REUTERS)

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the rift between Sanju Samson and the Rajasthan Royals has escalated significantly. Members of the cricketer’s family reportedly stated that “he no longer wishes to continue with the Royals,” while IPL and international players close to Samson hinted that “the relationship hasn’t been the same as before.”

One possible reason behind the fallout, as per the report, is Rajasthan’s reluctance to allow Samson to choose his own batting position. Although he usually opens in T20s—including for the Indian team—RR opted to pair Vaibhav Suryavanshi with Yashasvi Jaiswal midway through last season. The duo forged a successful opening combination, making it difficult to reshuffle the order. However, the report noted this may not be the only source of friction.

What’s next for Samson and the Royals?

Despite Samson’s request for a release or trade, the final decision lies with the franchise, as he remains under contract until 2027. Yet, Rajasthan finds itself in a dilemma: retaining an unhappy player could disrupt the dressing room, while letting go of a homegrown star like Samson—whom they nurtured over the years—is equally difficult.

The report claims RR is exploring multiple trade options and has reached out to all franchises, even those with established wicketkeeper-batters. A few teams responded, but none submitted an offer that RR deemed acceptable.

Among the interested parties, the Chennai Super Kings have shown clear intent. With MS Dhoni expected to bow out soon, CSK sees Samson as a possible long-term replacement. However, trade talks have reportedly stalled. CSK is unwilling to release any of their current players, and an all-cash one-way trade for a ₹18-crore player like Samson is not under consideration by RR.

Interestingly, Dhoni and CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad have been training together at the franchise’s high-performance centre. While they’ve met with management, Cricbuzz could not confirm if the Samson situation was part of the discussions.