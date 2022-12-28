‘Selectors dropped Pant rather than picking Samson’: India's ODI and T20I squads for Sri Lanka series blasted

The outgoing selection committee's calls continued to raise eyebrows with India's ODI and T20I squads for the Sri Lanka home series being named on Tuesday. Hardik Pandya will lead India in the three-match T20I series starting January 3 while Rohit Sharma will return for the ODI series. Rohit hasn't recovered fully from the left thumb injury he suffered during the second ODI against Bangladesh. The T20I side bears a fresh look with Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill's inclusion and two young seamers Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar earning their maiden call-ups. Suryakumar Yadav, who was rested from the Bangladesh series also returns to the side and has been named as the vice-captain of the T20I side.

With Hardik Pandya being elevated as the vice-captain in the ODIs despite KL Rahul's presence signalling a clear shift in the leadership role in white-ball cricket, there were many omissions and inclusions that were surprising. Has Rishabh Pant been dropped from the ODIs and T20Is? Rohit Sharma might not have recovered from the thumb injury and KL Rahul is unavailable due to personal reasons but why is Virat Kohli's name not there in the T20I squad? Does that mean, he won't be considered for the shortest format anymore? Is it the same with Bhuvneshwar Kumar? His name doesn't feature in any of the squads. What about Shikhar Dhawan? The man who led India in most ODI series last year, has not been named in the ODI squad for the Sri Lanka series. Is he injured or has been finally shown the door? Why was Sanju Samson dropped from ODIs?

The BCCI press release does not give any clarity whatsoever on the exclusion and inclusions. "The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked India’s squads for the upcoming Mastercard Sri Lanka Tour of India to be held in January 2023. The tour comprises three T20Is and as many ODIs," this is all it reads apart from the 16 names each for the three T20Is and the three ODIs.

Here's how the fans reacted to India's ODI and T20I teams for the Sri Lanka series

Selectors dropped Rishabh Pant rather than picking Sanju Samson to calm down his fans. 😭 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 27, 2022

So, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson are now ahead of Rishabh Pant in the T20 pecking order. It was on the cards. Ishan, Ruturaj, Samson and Sky is a fabulous top 4. Expect Rajat Patidar to compete with Hooda and Tripathi for the last batting spot — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 27, 2022

No reason known, but if it isn't resting him or him working on something specific, dropping Rishabh Pant from the ODI team is truly shocking.



Avg 44, SR 101 since 2021.#INDvSL https://t.co/eM34QpDBP3 — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) December 27, 2022

Captain Hardik Pandya is back! pic.twitter.com/IscldNroC3 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 27, 2022

Mukesh who did well in first class gets selected in t20I



Rutraj who did well in List A format also gets selected only in t20I squad



Shardhul/Deepak chahar dropped for Shivam Mavi



Asusual Makes no sense from bcci selectors — Praveen HC (@PraveenHC007) December 27, 2022

Captain and Vice captain counts is keep on increasing since Virat left captaincy.



1. Rohit

2. Rahul

3. Pant

4. Bumrah

5. Dhawan

6. Hardik

7. Jadeja

8. SKY



How many more captains needed ? — Raghuram (@raghuram_98) December 27, 2022

India's squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

India's ODI Squad for Sri Lanka series:Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya (VC), Was

