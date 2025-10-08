Shreyas Iyer's tolerance level breaches, doesn't hold back in reacting to BCCI contract snub, Asia Cup ignorance

Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has broken his silence on the setbacks he faced last year, including being dropped from the BCCI’s central contract list and missing the Asia Cup, calling that phase of his career a “rollercoaster ride” where “things looked in shambles and helter-skelter.” Shreyas Iyer (R) receives an award(PTI)

Speaking at the CEAT Cricket Ratings Awards in Mumbai, where he was honoured for his stellar showing in India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 triumph, Iyer reflected candidly on the frustrations and challenges he had to overcome to script one of the most inspiring comebacks in recent Indian cricket.

"I told myself to set a routine, discipline myself and play domestic cricket. I had to prove I belonged."

The 30-year-old was omitted from India’s Asia Cup squad, a move that sparked debates among fans and experts given his previous contributions in the middle order. Last year, Iyer was also excluded from the BCCI’s annual contract list — a stinging blow that left his international future uncertain.

However, Iyer responded not with complaints but with performances. He returned to the domestic circuit and starred for Mumbai across formats, captaining the side to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title and contributing heavily in their Ranji Trophy campaign. In the IPL, he led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the championship, further strengthening his case for a national recall.

When the opportunity came, Iyer grabbed it with both hands — most notably in the ICC Champions Trophy, where he finished as the second-highest run-scorer with 243 runs in five innings, including two crucial fifties. His controlled aggression and ability to anchor as well as accelerate were central to India’s run to their second consecutive ICC white-ball title, following the T20 World Cup win in 2024.

"I performed in all these tournaments, and they helped me boost my momentum and confidence heading into the Champions Trophy. Then I was lucky to have played in ODIs against England and stamp my authority there,” Iyer said, referring to his 181 runs in three matches at an average of over 60 against a strong English pace attack.

He also addressed criticism around his apparent weakness against short-pitched bowling — an area many believed had led to his exclusion.

"Over the last two years, there were talks about me not being able to play the short ball. When I came back, I wanted to prove everyone wrong. I worked on myself, practised against tough bowlers, and that helped me gain confidence," he added.

Iyer now looks ahead to India’s upcoming three-match ODI series in Australia starting October 19, where he has been appointed as the vice-captain. Though his previous numbers in Australia are modest — 59 runs in three innings — his recent form, both statistically and mentally, suggests he is ready to take on the challenge.

In eight ODIs this year, Iyer has scored 424 runs at an average of 53.00 and a strike rate of 93.59, with four half-centuries. The numbers, and the journey behind them, tell the story of a player who refused to be written off.