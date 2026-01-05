Shubman Gill steps in after South Africa whitewash, BCCI willing to let captain have bigger say in Test planning: Report

India Test captain Shubman Gill has stepped in after the series loss against South Africa in November 2025, suggesting to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that there should be 15-day camps before every Test assignment. The two-match series loss against the Proteas marked India's second home whitewash in a span of one year, following their previous loss to New Zealand in 2024. Shubman Gill has suggested some changes to help India plan better(PTI)

According to a report in the Times of India, the BCCI are now willing to let Gill have a bigger say in drawing up plans for Test cricket. Gill took charge of the Test team after the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and under his tenure, India drew a five-match series against England, during which he himself returned with a haul of 754 runs.

After England, Gill oversaw the series win at home against the West Indies, but the team received a reality check after the defending World Test Championship (WTC) winners, South Africa, blanked India 2-0.

It is worth noting that India entered the series against South Africa just four days after the conclusion of the five-match T20I contest against Australia.

“Gill was very clear that the team needed better preparation before going into a Test series. There was an issue with the itinerary this season where the team didn’t have much time to prepare. Gill recommended to the Board that it would be ideal if there were 15-day red-ball camps before a Test series,” TOI quoted a BCCI source as saying.

“Gill is showing assertive qualities now. He is presenting his vision to the selectors and BCCI with a lot more clarity. It augurs well for Indian cricket as there is a need for a strong captain after Rohit Sharma. The Test and ODI teams are Gill’s. It is important for him to have a bigger say,” the source added.

BCCI holds informal meetings

The same report also states that the BCCI has already held multiple informal meetings with the leadership group and the team management following the loss of the second Test series at home.

The BCCI is now also planning to utilise the staff at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) to help the senior men's team prepare better for the future Test assignments.

“There may be instances where Gambhir will be busy with white-ball teams even as there may be a Test series approaching. The Board may use the services of CoE cricket head VVS Laxman to organise red-ball camps,” the source said.

India doesn't play another Test until July 2026. The men's team will next travel to Sri Lanka for a two-match series. After the defeat against the Proteas, India's chances of making it to the WTC are minimal, and there are only three series remaining in the 2025-27 cycle - Sri Lanka, New Zealand (away) and Australia (home).