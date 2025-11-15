Shubman Gill walks off after retiring hurt; India captain in visible pain after spraining his neck

The Indian captain Shubman Gill walked off the field in visible pain as he retired hurt in the opening session of Day 2 of the first Test against South Africa at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Saturday. The 26-year-old came out to bat after Simon Harmer sent Washington Sundar back to the pavilion. After hitting a boundary off the bowling of Harmer, Gill was in visible pain as the team physio came charging out. Shubman Gill retired hurt after hitting a boundary off the bowling of Simon Harmer. (AFP)

Gill, who defended the first ball he faced, went for a slog sweep on the next delivery. He got a good connection as the ball raced towards the boundary fence. However, he was in discomfort immediately after, and the physio came out to see to Gill, who was clutching the back of his neck.

The Indian captain seemed unable to move his head freely, and after a quick check, he walked off the field, retiring hurt, bringing Rishabh Pant to the middle.

Ever since taking over the reins of the Test side, Gill's workload has been a subject of intense debate as he has been playing non-stop ever since the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England.

After the five Tests against England, Gill featured in the Asia Cup, two Tests against the West Indies, three ODIs and five T20Is against Australia. After the conclusion of the first Test against the Windies, Gill was also handed over the ODI captaincy as he took over from Rohit Sharma.

India stutter in the first Test

After bundling out South Africa for 159 in the first innings of the Kolkata Test, India were going well with a 57-run stand for the second wicket between KL Rahul and Washington Sundar.

However, Harmer provided the key wicket of Sundar (29), bringing Gill to the middle. After Gill walked off in pain, South Africa took wickets of Rahul (39) and Rishabh Pant (27) in quick succession.

Pant's innings was studded with two sixes, and as a result, he became the Indian with the most number of maximums in Tests, surpassing Virender Sehwag's tally of 90.

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah had taken five wickets to bundle out the visitors for 159 in the first innings after South Africa opted to bat first.