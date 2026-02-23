Smitten with Dubai, former Aussie pacer Brett Lee reveals why he moved to the Emirati city

Former Australia tear-away pacer Brett Lee has moved to Dubai for good. It's been eight months since he has been there, and by his own admission, he is loving event moment of his stay there. Brett Lee is loving his stay in Dubai. (Instagram/@brettlee_58)

Dubai's image has really gone up in the last decade or so. It has always been a great travel destination but of late, it's becoming a place of residence for celebrities all over the world. Practically, the entire Bollywood has properties in Dubai.

Former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, and former France captain Patrice Evra now also call Dubai their home. Tennis great Roger Federer has a property there, and former boxer Manny Pacquiao received his Golden Visa last year. Three-time Olympic gold medallist Stephanie Rice also now lives in Dubai. Former England cricketer Moeen Ali too has shifted his base to the UAE.

Also Read: India hint at huge Sanju Samson move after embarrassing loss to South Africa as road to semifinal gets tougher

So, what has made Dubai and the UAE such a hot destination? Lee, who relocated to the Emirati city last year, explains in detail. Of course, he has business interests over there but there is a lot more to Dubai.

Dubai brings safety and inclusivity “What captured the essence of me moving over was a number of things, [mainly] safety. This is one of the safest places in the world, especially for females and certainly for kids. The opportunity personally and from a commercial point of view over here is absolutely world class. And just the lifestyle.

“This was purely a decision that was made on opportunity, lifestyle and safety. Look, Australia will always be home. I'm a very proud Australian and I love where I've come from. But this is next level. This is incredible,” he told the National.

Talking about his business interests, Lee said: “I have a couple of key commercial partners over here. One in the property space through Danube. Their chairman Rizwan Sajan who started Danube … he came from India with next to nothing, had to scrap his way in sales, and then he's built this multibillion dollar empire in Dubai. I'm their global ambassador. I am proud to say that. That was a major reason for the move. We've bought our property through Danube now, which is very exciting.”

The 49-year-old Lee is totally smitten by Dubai. The inclusivity that it brings is something he especially appreciates. “It's been a seamless transition, which you don't really often see. The fact that at the school there are 200 different nationalities … they're not just learning about school, learning about life and learning about cultures.

“We're about to experience our first Ramadan. My son and daughter are going to play dates with different cultures from all around the world – South African, Australian, Chinese, Indian, Pakistani, Italians.

“It's so inclusive over here and I just love that they feel totally safe and totally comfortable. The education is absolutely first-class. The teaching is first-class. The chance to further their sporting skills is next level," he said.