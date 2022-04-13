‘Some cricketers lavishly playing in IPL...': Arjuna Ranatunga wants Sri Lanka players to support protesters

Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga wants the country's cricketers who are playing in the IPL to leave the cash-rich tournament and return home to join the protesters. Sri Lanka is going through one of its worst ever economic crisis as thousands of people including prominent personalities from different spheres took to the streets to protest against the existing government led by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

"I really don't know but there are some cricketers who are lavishly playing in the IPL and haven't spoken about their country. Unfortunately, people are scared to speak against the government. These cricketers are also working for the cricket board under the ministry and they are trying to protect their jobs. But now they have to take a step as some of the young cricketers also came forward and gave statements in support of the protest," Arjuna Ranatunga told ANI.

Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (PBKS), Maheesh Theekshana (CSK), Dushmantha Chameera (LSG), Chamika Karunaratne (KKR) are some of the prominent Sri Lanka internationals who currently part of IPL 2022. Hasaranga and Rajapaksa have voiced their opinions on social media on the ongoing crisis in Sri Lanka.

"When something is going wrong, you should have the guts to come out and speak against it, without thinking about your business. People ask me why I am not in the protests. It's just that I have been into politics for the last 19 years and this is not a political issue. So far, none of the political parties and politicians have got into the protests and that's the biggest strength of the people of this country," he added.

Ranatunga, a decorated left-handed batter and captain during his playing days, requested the players to return to Sri Lanka t least for a week to join the protesters.

"I am sure you all know who are the players, playing in the IPL. I don't want to mention but I would want them to leave their job for a week and come in support of the protests," said the former cricketer.

The economy has been in a free-fall since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, affecting tourism.

Sri Lanka is also facing a foreign exchange shortage, which has affected its capacity to import food and fuel. The shortage of essential goods forced Sri Lanka to seek assistance from friendly countries.

(With ANI inputs)