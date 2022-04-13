'Some kind of joke?': Twitter left infuriated as Iceland Cricket pick Kohli as 12th man in India's all-time Test XI

Iceland Cricket have always been known for their witty remarks on Twitter on various cricketing topics, but on Tuesday, their Twitter handle left Indian cricket fans fuming after they named former captain Virat Kohli as a 12th man in their all-time Test XI for India.

Kohli, who has featured in 101 Tests for India and is considered one of the modern-era greats across formats, is the nation's sixth-highest run-getter with 8043 runs at 49.95 with 27 centuries and 28 half-centuries. However, Iceland Cricket left him out of India's best ever Test XI and named him as a 12th man.

“Resuming our series on best ever XIs, today it's the Indian Test team: Gavaskar, Sehwag, Dravid (c), Tendulkar, Hazare, MS Dhoni (w), Kapil Dev, Ashwin, Kumble, Srinath, Bumrah. 12th man: Kohli, 13th man: Chandrasekhar, 14th man: Jadeja, 15th man: Z Khan, 16th man: Laxman, 17th man: H Singh,” they tweeted.

ALSO READ: 'Ravi bhai called for a meeting. Raina started crying': Axar recalls dressing room scenes on day of Dhoni's retirement

Resuming our series on best ever XIs, today it's the Indian Test team:



Gavaskar

Sehwag

Dravid (c)

Tendulkar

Hazare

MS Dhoni (w)

Kapil Dev

Ashwin

Kumble

Srinath

Bumrah



12th man: Kohli

13th man: Chandrasekhar

14th man: Jadeja

15th man: Z Khan

16th man: Laxman

17th man: H Singh — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) April 11, 2022

Fans were not just angry with the Twitter handle for naming Kohli out of the all-time XI but also naming Rahul Dravid as the captain. He had ended his tenure as the fourth-most successful captain in Test history, recording 40 victories as the Indian skipper in 68 matches, which also includes 11 draws. And stands third in terms of win percentage (50%) among all 28 Test captains who have at least led a team in 40 or more matches.

Here's how Twitter reacted…

Sacrilege! Kohli is the first name after Gavaskar on the team sheet — adi 🇮🇳 (@adiupadhyay) April 12, 2022

I think you have zero knowledge on test cricket the man who made us to watch test cricket is virat Kohli u made him 12th man please stop watching cricket 😏 — Abhishek Gowda (@Abhishek2761580) April 12, 2022

Kohli 12th man?? Some kind of joke?? — Moiz Amjad (@moizamj) April 11, 2022

Only Virat Deserve No-1 Spot if Test team is choosen.



This Iceland cricket Admin had Zero 0️⃣ Cricketing sense. It seems. @ICC No -1 is not in Their 11 🤣😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qMEBytgSBv — Abhishek Anand (@I_am___Abhishek) April 12, 2022

World Best 💯 ever Top 4 Captain in History of 125 years of Test cricket Virat is Not Top -11 of India.



ICC kept Virat in Top 11 or world Ever Test. & Also @ICC Test Captain of Decade is Virat kohli✋



Iceland Cricket should apologize for this act. 🙏

Virat is World ever No-1 pic.twitter.com/tQtowsoEBG — Abhishek Anand (@I_am___Abhishek) April 12, 2022

Do you know that Virat Kohli has won the most test matches for India under his captaincy?

Virat Kohli Is India's Greatest Test Captain And You Are Kicking Him Out Of Playing 11 🧐 — Hemaram Saran (@saran_hemaram) April 12, 2022

The tweet also left Indian cricket fans divided over whether MS Dhoni should make the list as a wicketkeeper or should Rishabh Pant have made the XI given his recent exploits in Test cricket which includes in twin heroics in Australia series last year and record in overseas conditions.