Sophie Devine bats for women's cricket, aligning with men's game: 'Can certainly move boundary ropes back'

With the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 reaching its business end, the fight for the two playoff spots is going down to the wire. Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have already sealed it, while the remaining four teams – Gujarat Giants, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and the UP Warriorz remain in contention. Gujarat, captained by Ashleigh Gardner, are currently placed fourth in the points table, and if the side wins its remaining two games, a playoff berth would be sealed. Sophie Devine has been the MVP for Gujarat Giants in WPL 2026. (AFP)

It’s easier said than done, though. Gujarat’s season has been a mixed bag, winning three and losing three. However, one big positive for the franchise this season has been Sophie Devine. The New Zealand all-rounder, who is playing for Gujarat for the first time in WPL, has scored 199 runs in six matches and taken 11 wickets. She showed her brilliance in the game against Delhi Capitals, pummelling 95 and defending seven in the final over to help Gujarat pick up a narrow four-run win.

As the fight for the playoffs approaches, Hindustan Times caught up with Devine, who retired from ODIs after the 2025 Women's World Cup. She spoke about a wide range of topics, including how boundary ropes can be increased in women's cricket. She also called for a review of the fielding rules, saying the current conditions tilt the game in favour of batters. Under current rules, no more than four fielders may be outside the restricted area in non-Powerplay overs. The maximum boundary length in WPL is 60m, while in the Indian Premier League (IPL), it can reach up to 77m.

Devine, who made the switch from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to the Giants after being picked in the auction, said it's time that the game becomes balanced and there is a contest between the bat and ball. Furthermore, Devine also spoke about her stint with the Giants and how she sees India's maiden Women's World Cup win in November 2025.

Excerpts: WPL is reaching the business end. How do you assess Gujarat Giants' performance so far? The playoffs are within sight, so how important is it to tie up the loose ends? Obviously, it's been a bit of a rollercoaster. Three wins, three losses. Heading into what's going to be some really important final group games for us. I think the real positive is we've had different people step up at different times. In a competition like the WPL, you need the full squad to perform, and we've certainly had it. So I think for us it's just about continuing to back our strengths, play our style, and have trust and confidence that our game plan is good enough to win this competition and win games of cricket.

You've been a key figure in the WPL's overall growth. Have you noticed a tangible change in the young Indian talent on show in the tournament? I've certainly seen an improvement. The players' skill sets continue to improve, and I think domestic players' ability will keep this competition growing. I think that's where the difference is made, in those local players. Obviously, every team's got their overseas players and their key Indian players, but it's the local domestic talent that is going to make the real big difference. For us, I think we've got a great bunch of local players that have performed and have stepped up, so it's only going to get better and better.

Who are the top young Indian talent players to watch out for? Who has impressed you the most? Kashvee Gautam's been outstanding for us. Obviously, Kanika Ahuja has been really good out in the middle, and her energy in the field. I look at Anushka Sharma as well, to be able to come back from the injury she's sustained and perform with a bat. There's so much talent in this group, and the confidence that they have in their own abilities is going to hold them in really good stead moving forward.

T20 format is becoming slam-bang, and 200 are becoming increasingly common in women's cricket. How do you see this phenomenon, and do you think there's a case of lengthening the boundary rope to bring the bowlers more into play? Yeah, absolutely. I've obviously been pretty vocal about that this tournament. I think we're at that stage now in the women's game that we can certainly move the boundary ropes back. I also think we're probably close to having five fielders out and aligning with the men's game, too. I just think that's a natural evolution of this game and where the women's game continues to grow. We require that to challenge ourselves and, probably, to make the balance of bat versus ball a bit more in favour of the bowlers, because it can be pretty tough going when teams are scoring 200 at ease.

The debate around retiring out batters is gaining prominence. Do you think there's a taboo around this in the T20 format, and how do you look at this growing trend? I don't think it's taboo at all. I think it's all part of the game. I think it's a strategic decision that each team can use however they see fit. I think it's always with the team coming first and what's best for the team. I think it's interesting how teams will use that as a tactical decision, and I'm sure that we'll probably see more of it moving forward.

You've been the MVP for Gujarat Giants this season so far, doing the job with both bat and ball. Is there a special freedom that you are playing your cricket now after bidding goodbye to ODIs? Is there any sense of freedom that creeps in after retiring from one particular format? No, I don't think so. I think for me it's just enjoying every opportunity I get to go out there, and obviously, coming to a new franchise, you want to do well. I think for me, it doesn't matter how old you are or how many games you've played; you want to perform for the team you're playing and representing. So yeah, I've really enjoyed myself here, and I think enjoying yourself off the field probably leads to performances on the field.

You've been a trailblazer in women's sport, just wanted to pick your brains regarding the factor of dew. Do you think the organisers and lawmakers can do something to take dew out of the equation as more and more matches are being affected due to the onset of dew, particularly in the second innings? I probably don't have enough brains to really speak about the dew and its impact. I think it's one of the quirks of the game of cricket that conditions can change throughout a game, and dew over here in India, in particular, can have a massive impact not only on the toss but on the condition of the ball, the outfield and the wicket. I'm not too sure what else you can do.

Obviously, there's spray use, timeouts, tractors and whatnot going around trying to clear the dew, but I'm not too sure what else can be done to change that. So yeah, I'm not too sure what else can be done.