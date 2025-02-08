Live
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Four. Australia at 349/3 after 84.1 overs
Feb 8, 2025 10:16 AM IST
Key Events
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
Day 3 Highlights :
- New ball taken: Australia 330/3 in 80.1 overs
- 4th wkt Partnership: 250 off 349 balls between S Smith (101) and A Carey (142)
Feb 8, 2025 10:16 AM IST
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! First boundary of the day for Carey.
Feb 8, 2025 10:14 AM IST
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 345/3 after 84 overs
Australia
Alex Carey 143 (166)
Steven Smith 131 (253)
Sri Lanka
Nishan Peiris 2/75 (23)
Feb 8, 2025 10:11 AM IST
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 341/3 after 83 overs
Australia
Steven Smith 128 (249)
Alex Carey 142 (164)
Sri Lanka
Prabath Jayasuriya 1/117 (27)
Feb 8, 2025 10:07 AM IST
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 335/3 after 82 overs
Australia
Steven Smith 124 (246)
Alex Carey 140 (161)
Sri Lanka
Nishan Peiris 2/71 (22)
Feb 8, 2025 9:03 AM IST
Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day3) of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Details
2nd Test (Day3) of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 between Sri Lanka and Australia to be held at Galle International Stadium, Galle at 10:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.