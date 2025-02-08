Explore
Saturday, Feb 8, 2025
New Delhi 10oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi100C
Saturday, Feb 8, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Four. Australia at 349/3 after 84.1 overs

    By hindustantimes.com
    Feb 8, 2025 10:16 AM IST
    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Alex Carey hit a Four on Prabath Jayasuriya bowling.Australia at 349/3 after 84.1 overs
    Key Events
    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score :

    Day 3 Highlights :
    • New ball taken: Australia 330/3 in 80.1 overs
    • 4th wkt Partnership: 250 off 349 balls between S Smith (101) and A Carey (142)
    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 8, 2025 10:16 AM IST

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Alex Carey smashed a Four on Prabath Jayasuriya bowling . Australia at 349/3 after 84.1 overs

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! First boundary of the day for Carey.

    Feb 8, 2025 10:14 AM IST

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 345/3 after 84 overs

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score:
    Australia
    Alex Carey 143 (166)
    Steven Smith 131 (253)
    Sri Lanka
    Nishan Peiris 2/75 (23)

    Feb 8, 2025 10:11 AM IST

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 341/3 after 83 overs

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score:
    Australia
    Steven Smith 128 (249)
    Alex Carey 142 (164)
    Sri Lanka
    Prabath Jayasuriya 1/117 (27)

    Feb 8, 2025 10:07 AM IST

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 335/3 after 82 overs

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score:
    Australia
    Steven Smith 124 (246)
    Alex Carey 140 (161)
    Sri Lanka
    Nishan Peiris 2/71 (22)

    Feb 8, 2025 9:03 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day3) of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Details
    2nd Test (Day3) of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 between Sri Lanka and Australia to be held at Galle International Stadium, Galle at 10:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Four. Australia at 349/3 after 84.1 overs
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes