Steady Gill fits into Kohli’s shoes in T20 team

MUMBAI: There were a few swashbuckling innings during the 2024 T20 World Cup, but who played the most important knock of the tournament? Shubman Gill’s appointment as vice-captain of India’s T20I team means he’s going to be a sure-starter in the Playing XI. (PTI)

It is fair to say, Virat Kohli’s 76 off 59 in the final will be counted as arguably the most valuable of the event.

After India found itself tottering at 34/3 in 4.3 overs, with captain Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav back in the hut, Kohli conjured up a pressure-soaking knock to help India to a fighting total of 176. In terms of strike-rate, it was just 128.81. However, it was a priceless knock which stabilised the innings and gave India a fighting chance.

In a team full of ultra-aggressive batters, Kohli, the batter in the classical mould, provided the balance. No matter how much the T20 format has evolved, with the emphasis on strike-rates, a one-dimensional team has its pitfalls.

In case of a collapse, it can crash like a pack of cards. Kohli proved that even as T20 has become a game of power-hitters, there is a role for a player with a copybook style.

When the conditions are tough for strokeplay, or in times of a collapse, it is the technically sound players who take centrestage.

Since Kohli’s retirement after the World Cup, India’s T20 side has been playing scintillating cricket even without Subhman Gill. The Suryakumar-led side studded with strokeplayers like Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma, have been showstoppers with their all-out attacking game, but you do need the cushion of a batter at the other end who holds the innings together and is the axis around which the batting revolves.

Because come the big games, the pressure can take its toll, even the most free-flowing player develops cold feet. In the other big final of the last season, IPL 2025, Kohli scored 43 off 35 balls at a strike rate of 122.86. He was the topscorer in RCB’s total of 190. It proved to be enough against Punjab Kings.

In pressure contests the dynamics change. The high stakes can shackle the minds of even the best.

That is why Gill, who was named as vice-captain of the Asia Cup side, will hope to fit into Kohli’s shoes, lending balance to this India line-up moulded by coach Gautam Gambhir into hitting top gear straight away.

The role of such players is to anchor the innings when the pitch is difficult and bowling is on top. The temperament and skills of long-format players are needed. An example of Gill’s ability to do that was seen in the last T20 international game he played in Pallekele, Kandy. It was a low scoring game, the spinners were on top and India, batting first, were 30/4 when Gill held one end up and top-scored with a 37-ball 39 to take the total to 137/9.

Prior to Sri Lanka, in the testing pace-friendly conditions of Zimbabwe, Gill came up with measured knocks of a 29-ball 31 in India’s total of 102, a 49-ball 69 in a total of 182 and a 39-ball 58 not out in an unbeaten opening partnership of 156.

Gill leaves the bowlers limited options with his copybook game. In the scenario of KL Rahul being out of favour in the T20 format, he is India’s best bet to be the anchor of the batting line-up.

The stylish Punjab batter’s advantage is while sticking to his classical style he can play at a high tempo. Without taking much risks he effortlessly gets his boundaries, caressing the ball through the gaps with his silken driving and powerful horizontal shots. The half-pull shots to not so short deliveries are his trademark which can put off the pace bowlers.

It can be said the T20 opener is a more aggressive version of Kohli as was seen in the thrilling run-fest between RCB and Gujarat Titans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, in season 2023. After Kohli set up RCB’s total of 197 with a vintage 101 off 61 balls at a strike rate of 165.57 (13 fours, one six) in their must-win last league match, Gill came and eclipsed the senior pro with a scintillating 104 off 52 balls at a strike rate of 200 to lead the successful chase. It is his long range hitting which stands out. He hit eight sixes and just five fours compared to Kohli’s 13 fours and one six.

So far, in 21 T20Is he has scored 578 runs at a strike-rate of 139.28. His record in the IPL is a bigger and better sample size to understand his game. When he gets into top gear, Gill can leave anyone in his wake, including the best of power-hitters. His ability to clear the ropes is close to world’s premier T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav, who has hit 28, 18 and 38 in the last three IPL seasons. In 2023 IPL, Gill smashed a total of 33 sixes, in 2024 – 15 and in 2025 – 24.

There is a genuine concern that after a gruelling five Test series in England, by making Gill play the Asia Cup, whether he is vulnerable to a burn-out? With eight hundreds in just 55 games including a double hundred and an average of 59.04, Gill is already an established ODI player. By naming him the vice-captain of the T20 side, there is clarity in selectors’ line of thinking of anointing him as an all-format captain.

But with so much cricket, it will be a huge ask from the 25-year-old cricketer. In England, he hit a purple patch with four hundreds and 700-plus runs. However, when you are in the form of your life, the more games the better. Sachin Tendulkar had hit it from 1994 to 1999, Rahul Dravid from 2001 to 2006 and Kohli from 2014 to 2018. Perhaps, it is Gill’s time now.