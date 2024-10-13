Suryakumar Yadav keeps Team India’s tradition alive with special gesture for Mayank Yadav, Nitish Reddy after series win

Indian captains have made a tradition out of giving debutants and young players the privilege to lift trophies during bilateral series. Suryakumar Yadav continued this trend following India’s thumping 3-0 victory over Bangladesh. India's Mayank Yadav (L) celebrates with captain Suryakumar Yadav after taking a wicket.(AFP)

After India’s record-breaking 133-run victory in Hyderabad, the trophy ceremony had a nice moment as Suryakumar Yadav handed the trophy over to debutants and newcomers Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy, both of whom played all three matches and put in strong performances.

Indian coach Gautam Gambhir also took to social media to share an image of his team raising the trophy, picturing SKY handing the captain to the two youngsters. He captioned his post on X as “A tour de force!”, alongside an Indian flag.

Both debutants impressed in first series

Both players made their international debuts in the first T20I in Gwalior, following exciting performances in this year’s IPL. Mayank Yadav’s extreme pace for Lucknow Super Giants got him fast-tracked into the international setup despite being away with injury for a spell.

Nitish Reddy was a strong member of Sunrisers Hyderabad, both with bat in hand and as a seam-bowling all-round option which India have been looking for to serve alongside Hardik Pandya.

Mayank took 4 wickets in the 3 matches, contributing with a scalp in all three games. Reddy, meanwhile, scored a maiden half-century with an impressive 74 in India’s innings in Delhi, while also taking 2 wickets in that match and three in total.

Earlier this year, India defeated Zimbabwe in a 5-match series with a host of debutants, and first-time captain Shubman Gill nonetheless shared the trophy lift alongside debutants such as Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, and Tushar Deshpande.

India will now move on to focusing on the Test series against New Zealand, with the first of this three-match series beginning in Bangalore on October 16.