Team India head coach Ravi Shastri’s astronomical salary revealed - Report

cricket

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 12:37 IST

After his reappointment as India’s head coach, Ravi Shastri is expected to get a hike on his remuneration. As per a report by Mumbai Mirror, CTC of the head coach will have a 20 per cent increase. This will take his annual package to somewhere between Rs 9.5 crore and Rs 10 crore. In his previous contract, he had been drawing about Rs 8 crore. Also, the support staff will be getting a hike - Bharat Arun, who was retained as the bowling coach, is expected to get about Rs 3.5 crore, and this will be the same as what fielding coach R Sridhar is expected to draw. Vikram Rathour, the man who replaced Sanjay Bangar as the batting coach, will be starting from somewhere between Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 3 crore. All these new contracts would be into effect from September 1.

Following his appointment as head coach, Shastri had outlined his ambitions and what were his immediate goals with the side.

ALSO READ: No point in competing if you don’t want to be the best: Virat Kohli

“The reason why I came in here is the belief I had in this team, the belief that they could leave a legacy which very few teams have left behind which other teams going down will try and emulate,” Shastri told bcci.tv after his appointment.

“Next two years is to see the smooth transition happening. You will get a lot of youngsters coming -- in both white-ball setup and Tests. You need to identify another three-four bowlers to add to the pool by the end of our tenure. My endeavour by the end of this tenure would be to leave the team in a happier space so that they can set a legacy in the time to come,” he further added.

He also emphasised that he, along with the team, would be striving to improve on all fronts and make sure they learn from mistakes.

“You’ve got to learn from your mistakes, nobody is perfect. When you strive for excellence and strive to raise the bar then you have to pay attention to detail,” he said.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 12:35 IST