Anil Kumble makes massive prediction about Jasprit Bumrah’s future

cricket

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 16:14 IST

In the just-concluded West Indies series, Jasprit Bumrah whipped up a storm - his outswingers were tantalising, his inswingers were deadly accurate and he was Virat Kohli’s X-factor. Trotting up from his relatively short run-up, the fast-bowler impressed Andy Robers, Curtly Ambrose and other legendary West Indies fast-bowler.

Back home, he has already achieved cult status. His numbers are stunning and well, this has prompted former Indian captain Anil Kumble to predict that the young man can become the greatest ever Indian fast bowler.

ALSO READ: Can’t be in his league overnight - Rishabh Pant speaks out on MS Dhoni comparisons

“He is a lot more consistent, he knows how to get a wicket. It is not just about the skillset you have or you possess the ability to bowl in, away or a bouncer. I think the ability to bounce back and what to do when I think Bumrah has done that brilliantly and he is a great student of the game, he understands the nuances, he bowls differently to different batsmen assesses those conditions really quickly and that has been the ability of Jasprit Bumrah in this series,” Kumble told CricketNext.

Kumble even went on to say that seeing the pedigree and skill sets of Bumrah and the way, he has performed consistently across all the three formats, he can certainly become the greatest fast-bowler India has ever produced.

ALSO READ: ‘Media hypes certain players’ – Kagiso Rabada unfazed by rise of Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer

“He certainly has the quality to go on and become the greatest ever fast bowler from India. I think that is something that he has and you can see those shades early in his career. He is only 25 so he has a long way ahead of him and you know it is wonderful to see the kinds of performances he has put together,” Kumble further added.

“What really differentiates Bumrah and someone starting young is his ability to convert those two or three-wicket hauls into five-wicket hauls and then win matches for the country. I think that is a hallmark of a bowler, you would want your bowlers to be match winners and that’s what Bumrah does and he has showed that in this young career of his,” India’s leading wicket-taker in Tests said.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 16:01 IST