India vs South Africa: Can’t be in his league overnight - Rishabh Pant speaks out on MS Dhoni comparisons

Sep 08, 2019

India wicket-keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant opened up regarding his relationship with veteran stumper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and stated that he can’t simply think of being in his league overnight. Pant conceded he sometimes thinks about him being compared with Dhoni but accepted he would rather learn from him than see him as a competitor.

“I do think about the comparison with Dhoni sometimes, but it’s too difficult,” Pant was quoted as saying by Bombay Times. “If I am learning from him, I can’t possibly think that I can be in his league overnight.”

“I am just trying to learn from him. I consider him my mentor. He has taught me so many things — be it how to work on my batting or mind-set before I go to bat, and most importantly, keeping calm in pressure situations.

“At 21, if I start thinking that I have to fill Dhoni’s shoes, it will get very difficult for me. I just try to keep it simple. I want to play the game to the best of my ability and learn from everyone around me, especially my seniors,” he added.

Pant was tasked with wicket-keeping duties in West Indies in the absence of Dhoni, who had made himself unavailable for the tour. The southpaw was inconsistent on the tour as in the three-match T20I series, he came good in just the last match where he scored a half-century. While in the ODIs series, he had scores of 20 and 0.

The southpaw will once again take up wicket-keeping duties in the upcoming series against South Africa and unlike in the Caribbean, he will be eager to put on good performances with the bat.

India and South Africa are scheduled to play three T20Is and as many Tests starting September 15. Dharamsala, Mohali and Bengaluru will host the three matches. That will be followed by Tests in Visakhapatnam, Pune and Ranchi as the Proteas open their campaign in the ICC World Test Championship.

